Flyers return loads of experience

That is not the case for the 2017 St. Paul Flyers. After completing a perfect regular season and advancing to the regional final, the Flyers are loaded up yet again for another run at perfection. They return 20 letter-winning players including nine on the offensive and defensive side of the football.

For 26-year veteran coach John Livengood, no matter how many players graduate or return for another season, the goals never change. This year, goal No. 1 is to claim the school’s sixth consecutive Firelands Conference championship.

“Our expectations remain the same and our goals never change,” Livengood said. “We have a great group of kids back from last year’s team. We had a very nice season in 2016 with just five seniors. You worry about a season when you have that small of a senior class, but this year is the complete opposite. A lot of young guys got a bunch of playing time. We have a lot of two-way starters and some guys who played special teams so we are very excited for this season.”

There is a lot of excitement coming into the 2017 season with the chance for the Flyers to set the record for most consecutive FC championships in the history of the league. Last year, the Flyers set the mark with five and in the league’s 56-year history, no other team has won more than four.

Last season, the Flyers saw the duo of Colton Service and Derek Gross carry the offensive load piling up nearly 3,000-rushing yards. This season, the Flyers will be looking to Noah Good, Eli Meyer and Thane Crabbs to step in and continue the success of running the football.

“We lost Brad Smith and Jaret Nickoli the year before when Derek Gross got some playing time and some touches in the backfield,” Livengood said.

“Last year, Colton Service stepped in and did a great job and Gross did well carrying the ball. Those yards will be tough to replace, but we have a nice stable of running backs coming in who we have a ton of confidence in. Hopefully they can step in and do the same thing for us.”

Good finished the 2016 season in a limited role, but still had 190 yards and one touchdown to his name. Crabbs started a game at the feature back position before suffering an injury and spending some time on the offensive line. He ran for 102 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Paul Pearce and Kurt Maxwell earn the top spots on the depth chart at wide receiver. Pearce caught 27 balls for 376 yards and six scored a season ago while Maxwell, an All-Ohio baseball player, caught seven balls for 108 yards and two scores.

Tyler Cunningham and Kaden Rossman will see time as the starting tight ends. Cunningham caught just three balls for 26 yards while Rossman finally is fully recovered from a serious back injury that caused him to miss the entire 2016 season.

Though the Flyers return nine starters, most of the returning lettermen have some starting experience in one game or another.

“Honestly, we just try to play a lot of kids every single year,” Livengood said.

“We want all of them to get as much varsity time as possible. You can ask how many returning starters we have on offense, but that number doesn’t represent how many kids actually had some starting time here and there. Thane Crabbs played a ton, Noah Good was our third back every game (and) Eli Meyer would have played a lot at running back any other year played tight end last year. We rotated four guards last year and now all of these guys are returning. We are not coming in with the cupboard completely empty.

“We have about 14 or 15 guys who had some time as a starter last season. We lost some great players from last year in those five seniors, but we bring back a lot of young guys who started some games over those guys. Paul Pearce started at cornerback a lot, Joey Catalano saw some starting time in the secondary and Nick Lukasko is back at safety. We have six seniors going for two cornerback spots right now.”

Sam Meyer comes back to anchor a veteran offensive line at center. Owen Moffit and Luke Nickoli join him in the interior at the guard positions while Davis Hedrick takes over the left tackle spot with the graduation of Danny Grine and Zak Reed is back at right tackle. Meyer, Nickoli and Reed were first team All-Firelands Conference linemen.

Headlining the offense is quarterback Lukasko. He went 66-for-128 a season ago throwing for 1,028 yards and 14 touchdowns. Livengood admits he is a huge luxury to have coming back.

“Having a quarterback returning with all of that experience is always huge,” the coach said. “Nick did a great job last year and is a phenomenal athlete and we are expecting big things from him. Jake Griffin is waiting in the wings for his chance and we are giving him a third of the reps with the first-team offense just to get him prepared for any kind of situation and get him ready to be our starter one day. We always operate like that.”

Joey Catalano comes back as the first team All-FC kicker.

Defensively, Nickoli and Hedrick will man the interior line while Aidan Fisher and Owen Moffit take over the defensive end positions. Good will be the defensive leader at the middle linebacker spot with Eli and Sam Meyer handling the outside linebacker spots. Catalano and Rossman are pegged as the preseason starters at corner with Maxwell and Lukasko at safety.

Nick Roth, Brandon Saldusky, Hunter Sweet, Gavin Starcher and Cam Caizzo all come back as returning lettermen.

The Flyers kick off the 2017 season at 7 p.m. Saturday hosting Sandusky St. Mary.