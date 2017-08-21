Leadership key for Truckers' success

New league, new faces and new opponents will be all everyone will talk about for the next 10 weeks. But there are a few things the Truckers will have a nice nostalgic feeling about. Norwalk brings back a load of letter-winning talent to the gridiron in 2017, including five senior offensive linemen and a pair of running backs who could ground and pound opponents.

After being thrust into action thanks to a pile of injuries as sophomores, this year’s 14-player deep senior class is primed and ready to lead the Truckers into a new era of Norwalk football.

“The kids have had a great summer so far,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “Our numbers are solid with 24 freshmen and right around 50 varsity so those are some great numbers. Those are also Day 1 numbers, so we will see when Week 1 rolls around. We try to keep 15-20 per class year after year so we are doing good with that goal.

“The kids that are going to see varsity time, having spent years in our program and they know all of the fundamentals we teach so I think it is just a matter of having their skills catch up to the varsity level and they will really shine,” MacFarland said. “We have a great senior class back in terms of leadership. This is the group that got thrown into a 2-8 year and they saw a ton of playing time as sophomores.”

The Truckers will hang their hats on defense and mainly their linebacking corps. Rashod Raymore and Trevon Raymore are back as the team’s leading tacklers. Rashod piled up 54 tackles last season including a sack while Trevon has 55 tackles, three sacs and one fumble recovery. Drake Neuberger is also back with 55 tackles and an interception while Tyler Horning will provide some depth after posting a 32-tackle, 3-sack and one-interception 2016 season. The Raymore’s and Neuberger are 3-year starters.

“They played every game last year, so we are going to lean heavily on them on the defensive side of the ball,” MacFarland said. “We also have some very nice young talent coming in. This sophomore class may not be the biggest kids, but in the skill positions they are outstanding. This will be a very good class that is going to push the upperclassmen.”

The Truckers will also have a veteran offensive line with Noah Mozina, Drake Harvey, Jordan Weinert, Payton Shover and Matt Sickinger. Mozina played a backup role last season but has drastically improved in the offseason even after earning some starting time in 2016. Weiner is a 3-year starter for the Truckers and will provide a lot of leadership to an already veteran line while Harvey comes in as a 2-year starter. Shober will be the center this season after seeing some starting time at the position last season and Sickinger played a lot as a sophomore before suffering a shoulder injury as a junior and missing the entire 2016 season. He will be back to full health and should make a huge impact.

“We will be experienced in the trenches,” MacFarland said. “Everyone we have up front, which is the most important part of football, has been on the field and knows what it is like to play the Bellevue and Sandusky (teams).”

The Truckers also bring back a veteran running back corps in the Raymore brothers. Trevon piled up 621 rushing yards to lead the Truckers last season. He scored eight touchdowns while Rashod was more of a power back running for 242 yards and four touchdowns. With a veteran offensive line and a talented running back corps, it will take a lot of pressure off of the Truckers’ new quarterbacks Andrew Ehrenberg and Ethan Hernandez. Last year’s starter for the second half of the season, Brandon Haraway, is focusing on basketball this year.

“We will add in Ethan Hernandez, who is a sophomore running back-slash-quarterback kind of kid,” MacFarland said. “He was a state placer in wrestling last year, so you know you are getting a quality kid there. Alec Maloney and Gabe Phillips were wrestlers also so they will help us with that depth at tight end and running back. We will have depth with kids who are very talented.”

Drake Neuberger and Tyler Horning will see time at tight end this year. Both played mainly defense in 2016 so they will look to make their mark on the offensive side of the football as well. The Truckers return Kaden Livingston at wide receiver who played every game as a sophomore. He caught nine balls for 136 yards and a score. He averaged 15 yards per catch last season.Chase Jubak and Josh Welfle have the speed to play at the varsity level and will be counted on to help out in the passing game.

As of now, the Truckers may go with a 2-quarterback system with Ehrenberg and Hernandez. Ehrenberg attempted just six passes last season completing three of them for 22 yards. Hernandez will be a dual-threat option under center, but MacFarland admits there is zero pressure on these two to carry the team.

“The experience with the line and in the backfield will take a lot of pressure off of our inexperienced quarterbacks,” MacFarland said. “We will lean heavily on running the ball, which is what we have done for years. I am not saying we do not or will not throw it and if the opportunity comes, we will air it out. To bring in a quarterback who knows what we have up front and in the back field, it will take a lot of pressure off. We will not ask him to throw it 25 (to) 30 times a game.”

The Truckers come in to 2017 after completing a 6-4 season and narrowly missing out on the playoffs. MacFarland has noticed a work ethic in his young squad that may be a direct result from missing out on the playoffs last season.

“Their passion all summer has been to learn the offense and work hard to get us in the best position to win and they really have earned all of my respect and we are ready to get going. It will be different to not have a returning quarterback, but I think if you look across the league, many teams are in our position with new quarterbacks. It is the nature of high school football.

The Truckers open up with Willard on Thursday and will compete in their first season in the Sandusky Bay Conference.

“This year will be a 10-game grind,” MacFarland said. “We open up with Willard who is a big rival and in Week 2 we have Edison who has been to the state semis and is picked No. 1 in preseason polls. We will have Port Clinton who did very well in the playoffs and then Margaretta who is a solid school. We round out our non-conference schedule with Shelby. Our non-conference is as equal to our last five games. Different sized schools, but they all have very rich traditions in football.”