Go Figure!

So lets do a quick preview for the 2017 season for the Norwalk Truckers through numbers.

6-4

The Truckers’ record last season. they were 3-1 in non conference games falling only to Port Clinton in Week 1 last season. They were 3-3 in the Northern Ohio League falling to Shelby, Bellevue and Sandusky.

21

The most points the Truckers scored in a quarter last season. They put up that cooked number in the first quarter against Cleveland John Hay. They scored 19 in a quarter twice proving they can score in bunches very quickly.

863

Number of rushing yards combined for Trevon and Rashod Raymore during the 2016 season. Trevon ran for 621 yards while Rashod rumbled for 242. Trevon led the team in rushing while Rashod was third. The Truckers should have no problem running the football this season.

12

Number of touchdowns scored by the Raymore brothers combined. Trevon scored eight while Rashod pounded in four scores. Trevon led the team in scoring with his eight touchdowns, six 2-point conversions and recorded a safety on defense for a total of 62 points.

109

Number of combined tackles on defense for the Raymore brothers. Trevon ended the season with 55 tackles while Rashod recorded 54. Trevon added three sacks and Rashod had one while both added a fumble recovery.

6

Number of seniors on the offensive line in 2017. Ishiah Allen, Drake Harvey, Drake Neuberger, Payton Shober, Matt Sickinger and Jordan Weinert all come back to anchor a veteran offensive line. Again, the Truckers should have no problem running the football.

136

The receiving yards for junior Kaden Livingston who returns as the Truckers’ top receiver. He caught nine balls and scored a touchdown. He averaged 15.1 yards per catch giving the Truckers a deep threat in the passing game.

22

Number of passing yards for Andrew Ehrenberg who returns as the top passing yards leader for the Truckers in 2017 after Trenten Morrow graduated and Brandon Haraway decided to focus on basketball. Ehrenberg will battle for the starting quarterback position with sophomore Ethan Hernandez who did not attempt a pass at the varsity level last season.