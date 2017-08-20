And 2017 seems to be another year where the Chargers have a chance to get back into the playoffs and make another deep run. So lets take a look at the 2017 team through a fun-filled Go Figure!

11-2

The record for the Chargers last season. Edison made it to the Regional final again last season and will be loaded for another deep playoff run in 2017.

1,920

The number of rushing yards piled up by Division V Player of the Year Sam Stoll during his junior season in the back field. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry making him one of the top returning running backs in the state.

210

Number of points scored by Stoll last year. He ran for 31 scores, caught three touchdowns and even returned an interception for a score. Needless to say, he led the Chargers in scoring.

296

Number of rushing yards for quarterback Cody Scott in an injury shortened 2016. He threw for just 83 yards but comes back as a promising bright light under center as he was slated to start last year before his injury.

153

Number of points scored by the Chargers in the first quarter over their 13 games. The Chargers outscored their opponents 153-33 in the first quarter giving them a huge differential of starting games fast.

173

Number of points scored in the second quarter over their 13 games for the Chargers, the most of any quarter.

520-200

The total score of all 13 games combined for the Chargers. Edison outscored its opponents by 320 points last season.

25

Number of interceptions picked off by the Edison Chargers last season. Stoll leads all returning players with four in 2016. The Chargers benefitted from takeaways in 2016 scoring three times on Pick-6’s.