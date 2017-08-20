Back-to-back SBC, regional titles have shown Edison players what's possible

A year ago, the Chargers were under the microscope to see if they could deliver in consecutive seasons.

Now, players on the 2017 edition of the Chargers clearly know the expectations and what they are capable of.

“I definitely think the success of the last two years has changed the mindset,” Edison head coach Jim Hall said.

Two years ago, Edison had never won a Sandusky Bay Conference title or a playoff game — then proceeded to go 12-2 to earn the elusive league title and reached the Division V state semifinals.

Last season, with the pressure to do it again, Edison again went 12-2, won the SBC and lost a close game to eventual state champion Canton Central Catholic in the Div. V semifinals.

“I think for a long time here, until you actually accomplish something like that, it’s only viewed as something other people are capable of doing,” Hall said. “Now that we have done a few things in the playoffs, our kids believe that we are no different than anyone else.”

For a third attempt at conference and regional gold, the Chargers bring back 10-of-22 full-time starters from 2016 — including the All-Ohio Offensive Player of the Year in senior fullback Sam Stoll.

“I think these kids all realize they can do the special things that others have, and this group has been a part of those two teams,” Hall said. “Their mindset is, ‘We can do what we did last year — and then some.’”

Offense

Stoll will certainly be the focal point after rushing for 1,920 yards and 31 touchdowns in 14 games last season. However, the Chargers have a unique situation at quarterback in senior Cody Scott.

As a junior in 2016, Scott was slated to be the starter — but had his hand stepped on in the first drill of contact during camp. The break forced him to miss the first half of the season, and Braden Ehrhardt stepped in to accumulate 1,989 rushing and passing yards with 27 TDs.

Scott played running back upon his return and added 296 yards rushing with 3 TDs. He also caught a pair of TDs.

“That was a huge positive with Cody, that when he did come back we got him involved in the offense still,” Hall said. “He played in some big late season and playoff games — which is great moving forward.”

Joining Stoll (6-foot-1, 192) and Scott (6-0, 205) in the backfield will be seniors John-Mason Neer (6-3, 2-5) and Joseph Eskra (5-9, 162).

“John and Joe both started at various times throughout last year, so that's two more key guys with experience,” Hall said. “We look for them to help us out a lot.”

Along the offensive line, Logan Collins (6-0, 240) is in his fourth year starting at left guard after a first-team All-SBC selection in 2016. Keegan Gorsuch (5-10, 280) returns at left tackle after honorable mention league honors.

Junior Jared Tomson (6-2, 233) will take over at center after a spot start last season, while the right side of the line will consist of seniors Chantz Burdue (5-10, 285) and Jeffery Fraylick (5-10, 180), junior Jacobee Kessler (6-1, 221) and sophomore Justin Daniel (5-10, 203).

“Those four are working at the two positions, and we hope to get good depth and contributions there,” Hall said of the right side of the line. “Whoever isn't the starter will help us at other spots.”

At receiver, senior Brady Patterson (5-11, 150) returns with 117 yards on seven catches, while junior Carson Ehrhardt will play on the opposite receiver side.

“Those are two more guys with big game experience,” Hall said.

Overall, the Edison offense is physically bigger than it was in 2015 or 2016.

“The speed probably is not what it was two years ago — but it's still pretty good,” Hall said. “I think it's a nice group, but we have to work really hard to develop depth. If they play the way we think they can, we again think it will be a special group.”

Defense

Five starters also return on the defensive side of the ball for the Chargers, but there will be several position changes in 2017.

Tomson (41.5 tackles, two sacks) is back as a defensive end, while Collins (22.5) tackles is shifting back from the line to inside linebacker. Another making the move back from up front to linebacker is Neer — while Stoll (44 tackles, 4 INTs) is moving up from safety to outside linebacker.

“The position in our scheme is vital,” Hall said of moving Stoll. “We have to have an edge setter, a guy who can be a threat not only as a pass rusher but as a defender down the field.”

That means joining Tomson up front will be the likes of Gorsuch, Fraylick, Burdue, junior CasMastropaolo (5-9, 183) and sophomore Joey Malick (6-2, 345).

Senior Jack Lykins (5-9, 175) is back as a linebacker with 50 tackles and three pass breakups from 2016, while sophomore Jacob Brewer (5-10, 176) will also be in the LB group.

Patterson (54.5 tackles, 10 pass breakups) returns at defensive back, while Ehrhardt, Scott and senior Dylan Burns (5-9, 145) will join him in the secondary — as will sophomore Noah Staley (5-6, 150) and Eskra, who is making the switch from LB to DB.

Defense in my opinion has been our strength the past two years in some of the things we've been able to do,” Hall said. “Aside from guys moving positions, depth is huge. But we have kids in the program now where I think we should be able to do that. It's just a matter of depth and getting guys comfortable in positions to be successful.

“We made these personnel changes for needs we feel fit our defense and give us strengths where its needed,” he added. “We moved a lot of guys around, but feel it's best for our defense.”

Special teams

Another position with no questions for Edison is kicker, where senior James Hill (6-4, 180) returns after a school record 63-of-70 PATs and 4-of-5 field goals.

Hill was an All-SBC first-team selection and second team Div. V Northwest district. Eskra (12 for 245 yards) is back as a kick returner, while Stoll fielded 16 punts for 168 yards last season.