New London focused on improvement

The Wildcats were 2-5 in the Firelands Conference last year.

“Our goals (are) to be diligent in making each player the best they can be and teaching them to strive for excellence. When a team focuses on loving and serving each other partnered with a desire to strive to be their best, something special can happen,” said coach Brad Pickens, who is 11-19 in three seasons with New London.

“We have a few players (who) were not able to participate due to injury last season that will be back. They are healed up and ready to go this year. Our seniors have been buying into our program and will be leading our team in the charge for accomplishing what we are aiming for,” he added.

Pickens is starting his fourth year coaching the Wildcats.

“We have switched to a spread zone offense that allows us to use our skill position players in space,” he said.

Senior Dane Matthews returns at quarterback.

Derek Smith, also a senior, is New London’s running back. The wide receivers include Josh Hess, Parker Ruble and Spencer Hall. Isaac Popa is the tight end.

On the offensive line are: Hunter Ruble (left tackle), Jacob Reep (left guard), center Matt Jarvis, Kevin Fridenstine (right guard) and Justin Marshall (right tackle).

New London plays a 5-3 defense.

“Our team’s defensive strength is that we are releasing the kids to fly around the field and make plays. Once they know what they are doing, it is time to make something happen,” Pickens said.

The defensive line consists of: Marshall (defensive end), Reep (defensive tackle), Lucas Asbury (nose tackle), Hunter Ruble (defensive tackle) and Dylan Wallace (defensive end). The linebackers are Norbert Sword, Fridenstine and Smith.

In New London’s secondary are cornerbacks Hall and Hess (who also will punt) and free safety Parker Ruble.

The Wildcats lost 11 players to graduation. The team has 14 returning letter-winners on the offense and defense.

“A team will always lose individuals for many different reasons. Unfortunately, the game of football is losing interest by our youth for the toughness, work ethic and dedication the sport demands. We have had to fight to keep our numbers up and enlist the help of the parents in our community to understand the importance of the character and values the game of football teaches,” Pickens said.

The coach shared some thoughts on the FC.

“The Firelands Conference is getting better with every season. Many of the head coaches in the conference are focused on making better young men. The Wildcats have been improving along with the conference. I have been proud of our players and have started to embrace what our program is about. Our team has the opportunity to achieve a season that could fit us high in the ranks of the conference,” Pickens said.