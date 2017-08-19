After a lackluster 2016, New London is using a nice youth movement to return the football program to its glory days. But what does 2017 have in store? Lets take a quick look at what the Wildcats have coming back with a fun Go Figure!

3-7

The New London Wildcats’ 2015 record. They kicked off the season with a dramatic win over Oberlin before dropping four consecutive games. They rebounded with a win over Western and found a way to beat Plymouth to earn a pair of Firelands Conference wins.

-5

Number of rushing yards returning from last year’s team that racked up 1,990 yards on the ground. Derek Smith is the leading returning rusher with four carries for 12 yards. Spencer Hall is a close second with two carries and seven yards.

1

Number of pass completions returning to the Wildcats in 2017. Hall is the only Wildcat to complete a varsity pass as he went 1-for-2 last season for 24 yards. New London had 754 yards passing in 2016.

0

Number of players on the 2017 roster who have scored a touchdown for the Wildcats. No New London player has thrown, ran or caught a touchdown in their careers. It will be a season of firsts for many Wildcats this year.

9

Number of receiving yards returning to the Wildcats in 2017. Smith caught one pass for nine yards a year ago and is the only New London Wildcat with a varsity reception.

1995

The last time the Wildcats won a Firelands Conference championship. New London split the title with St. Paul that year.