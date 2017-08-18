What would these Joe Haden, Cameron Erving trades get the Browns in return?

CLEVELAND — NFL.com's Mark Sessler has come up with some trade scenarios that he thinks could help all teams involved. Under a headline that reads "Trades that make too much sense," the Browns are listed twice, with deals that include Joe Haden and Cameron Erving.

Both players have caught the ire of fans in recent years. Haden has dealt with numerous injuries and Erving has struggled to secure a spot on the offense line.

Sessler thinks Haden could help the Cowboys.

"Rod Marinelli is one of the game's craftiest defensive coordinators, but he's been handed a secondary bereft of reliable talent beyond promising young safety Byron Jones. In a division stocked with dangerous pass catchers — Odell Beckham Jr., Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall — Dallas could use a hand at cornerback," Sessler wrote. "Haden has been one of Cleveland's most loyal assets, but the club's front office has made a cottage industry of moving expensive veterans in exchange for draft picks. Joe Thomas isn't going anywhere, but Haden — no longer a top-five player at his position — would have a chance at a Super Bowl ring in Dallas. As for Cleveland, another valuable draft-day selection would help the team build for a brighter tomorrow."

Trading Haden for draft picks would likely mean Jason McCourty steps into a starting role opposite Jamar Taylor. Briean Boddy-Calhoun would then be first choice in nickel situations.

As for Erving, Sessler thinks the offensive lineman could use a change of scenery.

"... the team's current decision makers must figure out what to do with a player they inherited who refuses to live up to the billing. A first-rounder in 2015, Erving has struggled at center and looked like a comprehensive liability filling in for Joe Thomas at left tackle in Thursday's preseason opener," Sessler wrote. "Unlikely to beat out Shon Coleman on the right side, Erving needs a fresh start. The Browns won't get much in return, but the Bolts — constantly wading through injuries up front — are one team that could take a low-level flier on a player with a fair amount of potential."

The Browns don't have a ton of options at backup tackle. But then they aren't likely to need much backup at the position. Thomas hasn't missed a snap in his career, and Hue Jackson uses an extra lineman only two or three times a game.

So, the question is, what would you want in return for Haden and Erving? The Cowboys have six picks in 2018 (no fifth-rounder), and the Chargers have all seven of their picks.

The Browns, meanwhile, have 12 draft picks in 2018, including two first-rounders and three second-rounders.

