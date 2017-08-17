After a quick start to the season, the Big Red saw the injury bug bite as they stumbled to the finish line. But 2017 is a new year and new high hopes are ahead.

Lets preview the Big Red’s 2017 season with a fun Go Figure!

2-8

The Big Red’s 2016 record. After starting the season 2-1, the Big Red dropped their final seven games after the promising start.

370

Number of rushing yards for returning running back Seth Bailey during the 2016 season. Bailey was sidelined for the final five weeks of the season witha knee injury. He had 129 yards in a Week 1 win over Buckeye Central last year.

310

Number of rushing yards for Kade Collins who played quarterback as a sophomore. He makes the move to running back along side Bailey and should see more carries in 2017. His game high 83 yards led the Big Red to a win over Willard in Week 3.

699

Number of passing yards for Collins last season. He completed 34 passes for seven touchdowns. He had a season high 155 passing yards in the Week 3 win over Willard to go along with his 83 rushing yards. He will be the starting running back in 2017.

30

Number of points scored by Bailey for the Big Red last season. He was the leading scorer for Plymouth despite missing half of the season.

15:15

The turnover ratio for the Big Red last season. The Big Red forced four turnovers against Buckeye Central and four more against Willard, both of those game were wins for Plymouth. The Big Red will look to create more turnovers in 2017 with hopes of picking up more wins.