Willard hoping for new beginning in SBC

But a new era starts for the Flashes in 2017 and with the new beginning comes high hopes for a bright future.

The Flashes make the move from the Northern Ohio League after the conference folded at the conclusion of the 2016 athletic year. The Flashes were charter members of the NOL which began in 1944. Willard now moves to the Sandusky Bay Conference and its River Division, the smallest of the three. The Flashes will play schools similar in size such as Margaretta, Calvert, Lakota, Fremont St. Joseph and Sandusky St. Mary.

But a new league is not the only new changes. Willard will enter 2017 with a new quarterback under center after Ethan Daub graduated and Caleb Buerger moved out of the district. Jarret Sowers will be the Flashes junior quarterback after throwing for just 24 yards in very limited action in 2016. Sowers spent much of his sophomore season at running back carrying the ball 99 times for 286 yards and three touchdowns. He will be a dual-threat quarterback in second year coach Britton Devier’s spread offense.

Senior Spencer Parrot will anchor the offense at running back. He had just one carry for seven yards last season as the Flashes lost their three of their top four leading rushers from a season ago. The Flashes will go 4-wide again this year with junior Joey Holida, senior Connor Warchester, sophomore Daniel Hill and junior Andrew Bostic all earning starting nods at wide receiver.

“We will be very inexperience and young at the skill positions this season,” Devier said. “We will need those guys to develop rather quickly, but what should help their development is our strong offensive line. All of those guys up front have seen varsity time and they have a lot of size so it should take some pressure off of our new quarterback.”

Four of the Flashes five offensive linemen are seniors. Logan Lacy picks up the start at right tackle while Jacob Aichholz will be at right guard with Lucas Goines handling things at center. Senior Colton Montgomery will be joined by sophomore Raven Brant on the left side of the line. Blake Ellison will handle things at the kicker position for the Flashes.

“We are hoping to develop our young guys this season and get them used to playing varsity football,” Devier said. “The game is so much faster at this level so that will be a major X-factor for us. If they can get acclimated to the speed of the game early in the season, we should see some success in the later weeks. We have to stay healthy too. That will be big for us.”

The Flashes may hang their hats on the defensive side of the football this season. Seven of the 11 starters on defense are seniors with the three being juniors and one sophomore. Andrew Cok and Warchester will be the defensive ends joined by Lacy and Narcizio Rezendez at defensive tackle. All four of them are seniors.

“We are incredibly deep on the defensive line,” Devier said. “We should be able to control things up front and that is the name of the game in high school football. If we can get control of the line, we have the skill players back there to make plays.”

Parrot and Sowers will be the starting outside linebackers with Zach Mahl earning the starting spot at middle linebacker. Mahl had 31 tackes and two sacks a season ago and will be looked at as a leader of a stack defense. Holida and Bostic will be at corner with Jeremiah Benjamin and Caden Flores at safety.

“We have a lot of new starters on the defensive side of the football, but each of them have varsity experience,” Devier said. “So they all know the speed of the game and their transition into the starting role should be an easy one to make.”

The Flashes start off with a familiar opponent in Norwalk on a Thursday night to kick off the high school football season. They then travel to Plymouth in Week 2 before hosting traditional rival Shelby in Week 3. The Flashes then go one a 3-game road trip to Huron, Edison and Margaretta before coming back home to play Fremont St. Joseph in Week 7. Willard travels to Lakota and back home for Sandusky St. Mary and Tiffin Calvert in the final two weeks of the season.