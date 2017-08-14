M’ville considers itself a FC contender

“The league looks tough again. St. Paul, Ashland Crestview (and) Monroeville (are) at the top. Mapleton should be good as well with their quarterback,” he said.

“St. Paul (is) very well coached and has a good roster of football players. They are the champs and have been in a system for years. Crestview (has) everybody back as starters and are coached well. Also, having an 80-player roster helps.”

Monroeville ended its season with a 10-2 record overall and 9-1 in the regular season. The Eagles were the FC runner-up behind St. Paul. Both of Monroeville’s losses were to the Flyers.

“Our goals are to finish better than last year in the league. We’d like a better league record and make it to the regional finals,” Stecher said.

“To be a better team than last year we need to be more mentally tough. We need to be more aware of situations and execute our plays to near perfection. We also need to be a more consistent team on offense and better at the passing game. Defensively, we need to make sure we are aligned properly on each play and fly to the ball.”

Last season, the AP ranked Monroeville seventh in its final poll for Ohio Division VII and the Eagles were a regional semi-finalist before getting blanked by St. Paul 24-0.

“Having some success in the past two years has helped. Numbers have stayed about 40. (The) coaching staff has been consistently the same for the last four years. We are top contenders because of the desire the kids have to be the best in the conference. Their hunger to win a conference title and return to the playoffs (are) a huge motivator,” Stecher said.

Monroeville put up big numbers against their opponents for most of last season. In the first seven games, the Eagles scored an average of nearly 38 points per game. The defense held their opponents to an average of 14 points through Week 7.

This season, the Eagles have 14 returning letter-winners and eight starters. On the down side, the team lost 15 players to graduation.

“(We) need to stay healthy. Our young players need to step up,” said Stecher, who is beginning his fourth season coaching Monroeville.

“We have a lot of players with minimal varsity experience. We have also moved some players into different positions and they need to learn and grow into their new roles in order for us to be successful. We have been doing a lot of teaching this year along with the coaching aspect. If each player performs to the best of his abilities (and) gives 100 percent each play, that will translate into team success,” he added.

Stecher sees returning seniors Hogan Scheid, Ryan Watt and Gaven Eitle as major contributors to the offense this year.

“We have speed at the receiver and running back positions. Tche Leroux and Dominic Ruffing are more speed, cutback-oriented type backs vs. a pounder like last years (with) Blake Anderson. Also Max Horner and Gage Blackford have good wide receiver speed. The defense, as a whole, should be faster with returners Hogan Scheid, Ryan Watt and Gaven Eitle anchoring the front seven,” the coach said.

As a defensive end, Eitle received a FC honorable mention.

Scheid, who plays left tackle, received several honors last season: First team FC (defensive tackle), second team FC (offensive tackle) and Northwest Ohio District VII second-team as a defensive tackle.

“Our offensive strengths should be in our offensive line,” Stecher said.

Monroeville has two options at center: Juniors Ben Schafer and Montgomery Walls.

Rounding out the offensive line are: Junior Tristan Green (left guard), Watt (right guard) and sophomore Trey Leroux (right tackle). Also, the coach said he believes running the ball and team speed also should help the offense. Monroeville will run a single-back, I-formation offense.

Juniors Adam Rogers and Chayce Schaub are competing for the quarterback position. The running backs are another pair of juniors: Tche Leroux (6-4, 2045 pounds) and the much smaller Dominic Ruffing (5-9, 155).

At the wing is senior Max Horner, who was an honorable mention FC wide receiver. Completing the receiving corps are: Freshman Isaiah Scheid, junior Avery Kluding and seniors Gage Blackford and Luke Meisler. Blackford earned a FC honorable mention at defensive back last season.

The tight ends are Eitle and sophomore Aiden Schafer.

The Eagles run a 4-3 defense.

Stecher said the biggest assets are speed and the size of the defensive line.

The defensive ends are Eitle and Tche Leroux. Scheid and Trey Leroux are the defensive tackles. Rounding out the defensive line are: Rogers (outside linebacker), Watt (middle linebacker) and Ruffing (outside linebacker).

As an inside linebacker, Watt earned first-team FC and Northwest Ohio District VII honors.

Monroeville’s secondary includes: Cornerbacks Meisler and Horner and at safety, Blackford and Skylar Scheid.

There is a three-way option for kicker: Senior Hunter Kamann, Schaub or Watt. Schaub will handle the punting duties.