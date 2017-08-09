Equipment handout coming on Monday

Sixth grade will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and fifth grade from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Handout will be at the red shed at Whitney Field’s South East corner. Please park near the South gate entrance.

Practice begins Tuesday, August 15 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in helmets only.

All players must have current year sports physical turned into the school or brought to equipment handout to start practices.

If you are unable to attend or are in need of additional information please call Kevin Jaworski at (419) 306-0701,