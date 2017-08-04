The secret Urban Meyer stat that tells you why Ohio State football will win the national championship this year

(It's not really a stat. More just a matter of coincidence.)

It's known only to those scholars of Meyer's head coaching career, from the early years at Bowling Green to his success now at Ohio State.

(Except anyone with access to Wikipedia could have figured it out.)

It will tell you everything you need to know about the Buckeyes this football season.

(Not really. But it is interesting.)

Meyer has lost three bowl games in his 15-year head coaching career, the most recent being last year's 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. After his previous two bowl losses -- 2007 at Florida, 2013 at Ohio State -- Meyer's teams have come back the following season and won a national championship.

So, book your tickets to Atlanta now. The Buckeyes will be there in January, hoisting that funky-looking gold trophy again.

OK, there's no direct correlation between Meyer losing a bowl game and winning it all the following season. At least not yet. The sample size is too small. Ask again next year. But this quirky tidbit from Meyer's coaching history does matter for this season, because it shows you how Ohio State's coach reacts to losing.

"It's not a standard thing," Meyer said. "It depends on what happened. We're trying to fix whatever our weakness is. That's what we've done over the last couple years."

It sounds painfully obvious to say that losing forces change. Duh. But Meyer wins so much that it's probably sometimes hard to see any apparent flaws through the recruiting stars. They're bright. Talent alone can cure a lot of things.

That 2007 Florida team and 2013 Ohio State team had something in common: Great offenses, bad defenses. After losing their respective bowl games, changes occurred. Nobody was fired (technically), but coaches ended up in new jobs, everything worked out and staff change helped facilitate significant defensive gains.

"When you fail, things are going wrong, you use the term enhance: Make it better, make it stronger," Meyer said. "If you fail and something isn't going well, you change it. So yeah, absolutely. I never looked at it that way, but if things are going well you don't change. You try to make it better."

With some shakeup among the defensive backs coaches and Charlie Strong working as the lead co-coordinator, Florida went from No. 47 in total defense and No. 99 against the pass in 2007, to No. 8 in total defense and No. 20 against the pass in 2008. That was a championship defense.

With Chris Ash in as co-coordinator at Ohio State, the Buckeyes went from No. 47 in total defense and No. 112 against the pass in 2013, to No. 19 in total defense and No. 29 against the pass in 2014. You know what happened that year.

Coming off of a shutout loss to Clemson last December, Ohio State has something to fix. Different side of the ball, same philosophy.

"In '13 it was a much different issue," Meyer said. "We had a bad defense. We were really struggling and we made some changes on defense. So we struggled on offense (last year) and we made some changes."

Losing forces change, and Meyer usually pushes the right buttons when making those moves. His hires after those failures have usually served him better than hires made after successful seasons.

Does that mean new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day will have the same tangible effect that staff shakeup had at Florida, or bringing in Ash had at Ohio State? Well, they better. They must, to keep the secret stat alive.

"I've never heard that stat," defensive end Tyquan Lewis said.

Of course not. It's not like Meyer is going to flaunt it. It's not the stat that matters anyway, but the reaction Meyer has when his players, his staff, or even he himself fails to live up to the standard.

"Coach Meyer likes to use the word angry, and he was very angry after that loss (to Clemson)," center Billy Price said. "Not like throwing tantrums and flipping out, but there's a lot of accountability that he took on his behalf. The accountability on the player side of things will continue through camp."

Lewis said there's a 2014-like vibe to this team. Missed opportunity, unfinished business type of stuff -- but with a few more returning starters and more depth.

That, combined with offensive coaching improvements and the power of the secret stat?

Maybe there's something to this after all.

