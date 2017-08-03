Monroeville selling Fall Sports Passes

Family sports passes, or an individual season pass for either volleyball or football, will be available through the athletic director’s office from 8am to 2pm beginning Wednesday, August 14th. Pass prices are as follows:

All Year Family Passes - $285.00: Includes all contests for the 2017-18 school year, except Junior High events. Only Monroeville school district residents, immediate family, and children K-12 may be included.

Fall Only Family Pass - $155.00: Includes all high school fall contests for the 2017-18 school year (no junior high events). Only Monroeville school district residents, immediate family, and children K-12 may be included.

Junior High Fall Family Pass - $100.00: Includes all junior high fall contests for the 2017-18 school year (no high school events). Only Monroeville school district residents, immediate family, and children K-12 may be included.

Adult Varsity Football Passes - $20.00: Covers all home varsity football games per person

Adult J.V./Varsity Volleyball Passes - $45.00: Covers all home volleyball games per person

Reserve Seats for Football Games – The cost of a reserved seat is $10.00 above the cost of a season pass or family pass for each individual. See Athletic Director for availability.

Reserve Seats for Volleyball Games – The cost of a reserved seat is $15.00 above the cost of a season pass or family pass for each individual. See Athletic Director for availability.

Student Tickets – Firelands Conference pre-sale student tickets will be available throughout the year in the athletic director’s office for $3.00. These tickets are good for away games at any conference school and all home events, including non-conference games. Student tickets will be $6.00 at the gate.

Adult Tickets at Gate - $6.00

Senior citizen passes for residents of Monroeville Local School District and grandparents of are available through the superintendent’s office free of charge.

If you have any questions, please contact the Athletic Office at 419-465-2531, ext. 1306 or 1305.