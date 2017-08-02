Two-minute drills by Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler end in picks: Browns quarterback competition recap

"That's disappointing," said Jackson, who's responsible for the offense. "We have to get better at that. We had a chance to make some plays, too, and did not make them. We had a drop here, a drop there and missed balls. You cannot miss those. In those situations, you have to make those plays.

"All of those things will be evaluated because that is what is important. Situational football, it's not another day at the office. We have got to that fixed because that is how you win or lose games. Whether it's the end of the half or the end of the game, we have to make those plays."

Kessler's potential gamewining drill started out fine, with completions to Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman. He also hit Rannell Hall with a 17-yard strike to the opponent's 30 to convert a fourth down.

But with the game on the line, he was picked off by Joe Haden in the back left corner of the end zone.

Osweiler, working with the second team, began his clutch drive with a 2-yard swing pass, followed by a defensive pass interference call that moved him into enemy territory. But he was touch-sacked on third down and then his pass to down the left side was tipped by Jordan Leslie and picked off by Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

Kizer had an uneven two-minute and need a fake penalty from Jackson on a fourth down incompletion to keep the drive alive. Given his Mulligan at the 30 with 14 seconds remaining, he completed a 6-yard out to Mario Alford to set up the gamewinning 42-yard field goal.

Kizer's sloppy drive featured an overthrow on the first play, a 15-yarder over the middle to Ricardo Louis, a bullet to Rannell Hall that was broken up, a Seth DeValve drop of a nice 20-yarder, and a fumbled snap that he turned into a 1-yard run.

All in all, they were bad two-minute drills by the offense, and Jackson will be looking for much improvement during the live scrimmage Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. When it's over, he'll likely shake up the QB order.

"I'm going to stand back and just evaluate it all on Friday and not be as involved as I would be just so that I can make a good decision as we move forward for our football team," he said.

