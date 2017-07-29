DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler watched 24/7: Browns quarterback competition recap

"There are more cameras around this place than any other building probably in America right now," he said Friday. "Everything we do is filmed, and I know it's evaluated. These coaches work extremely hard. The front office works extremely hard. I don't think those guys sleep much in July and August and it's because they have a lot of guys they have to evaluate."

But the QBs don't get a scorecard on how they're doing?

"Well, I can tell you this -- we know when we did something wrong," he said. "That gets cleaned up in the meeting room very quickly, and that's what you want in a coach."

One of Hue Jackson's main criteria for his starting quarterback is face-of-the-franchise ability, and all three passed that test with flying colors on Friday when they took the podium. They all said the right things, demonstrating they can handle the media demands. All three stayed away from talk on whether they'll win the job.

Osweiler had the quote of the day when asked if he has a legitimate chance to start on opening day.

"That's what our media department told me the other day, so that's what I'm going with," he said.

Here are some other observations on the second day of the competition:

1. Jackson noted that Kizer is not like most rookie QBs. "It's only been two days, but he is different. He does see the big picture a little bit different than some other guys do, but that doesn't always equate to being a really good football player, too. We have a lot of work to do."

2. Kizer's arm talent, another one of Jackson's main criteria along with processing speed, is best on the team in velocity and release. Even Osweiler mentioned it.

"Where I first saw him in the spring to where he is today, he just keeps getting better and better," Osweiler said. "I could tell he had a tremendous summer training and throwing, things like that. He's in great shape physically. He's really on the screws when it comes to his playbook. The kid has a big arm. There's not a throw he can't make, so I think he has a ton of talent. I'm very excited to see what he does."

3. Jackson has been happy with Osweiler's development.

"Brock has really improved," he said. "I go back and watch his tape often, and he has really made a lot of strides ... planting, rhythm, getting rid of the ball and making decisions."

4. Osweiler threw the first pick of camp on Friday, but it wasn't his fault. Trevon Coley tipped a short pass over the middle and Dominique Alexander came down with it.

5. Osweiler's experience will get him consideration for the opening day start, but "at the end of the day, that means nothing," Jackson said. "Every quarterback in that room is very talented and very smart. There is no edge."

6. Kessler's arm strength is noticeably better than last year, and he's more confident throwing deep. It was evident on a 60-yard TD pass (35 in the air) to Kenny Britt on Thursday.

"It was awesome to stretch the field a little bit and kind of show off some of that offseason work a little bit and be able to put the ball down the field," Kessler said. "Even in one-on-ones, we had some chances to take some deep shots there. At the same time, my mindset has always been to play within the system. Do not force throws. If they are there, take them. If not, throw it to the check down or get to the second or third read and be smart with the football."

7. Kizer and Kessler have become friends. Even though Kizer may be narrowing the gap on Kessler, the second-year pro is helping the rookie as much as he can. They spent five weeks together with Tom House in California, and pushed each other.

"I know there's a lot of guys who tell horror stories of the competitiveness that happens within the quarterback room," Kessler said. "That's one that I'm not experiencing now."

8. Kizer is working overtime to win this job. He worked on plays on the field after practice on Thursday, with Kessler helping him, and he ran sprints after practice on Friday. He's certainly playing the part of a player who thinks he might be called upon soon.

