The St. Paul and Edison football teams met for a 7-on-7 Wednesday at EHS.

The drills are a good measuring stick for the teams to see just exactly where they are at with their passing and pass-coverage game.

“We look like we’re in the middle of summer,” said Flyer coach John Livengood. “We’ve got a lot to work on. We saw some good things, we saw some bad things. That’s why we do these 7-on-7’s. You know, we’re in the middle of July. This will give us an opportunity to see the areas we need to continue to improve in.

“It also gives the kids a chance to compete a little bit — for varsity kids to go against varsity kids and see a good team in Edison. It’s an opportunity for our kids to go against some great athletes,” Livengood added.

Last season, the Flyers finished the season at 12-1, their only loss coming in the Div. VII regional final against Warren JFK.

The Chargers put together another successful year, reaching the Div. V state semifinals for the second straight season.

“At a competition level, it helps us reach the point we have to get to,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “Sometimes you feel like you’re going fast until you play against someone else and then their speed forces you to do the same thing. That’s what is going good for us. Of course, offense is about spacing and timing and defense is about coverage and being in the right place. This gives us a chance to work on all that.”

