Who should you watch for next season? You will be impressed

Luckily thought I still have some left over questions from the original three who have reached out so I will clear those out and hope that I get some more before next week. Fingers crossed.

So here it goes, it is time once again to clean out the inbox.

Who are the area athletes to watch for in this year’s senior class from each of the area schools/sports and why? — Eric Mozina

There is a laundry list of athletes who I have on my radar for the 2017-18 high school sports season, but not all of them are seniors. A lot are, but we have some incredible young athletes in this area that are going to make an impact. I will list a boy and a girl from three schools each week until I knock them all out.

First, lets start off with Norwalk High School. I am keeping an eye on Brandon Haraway this year and I am curious to see what he can do with a completely healthy basketball season. He made the Truckers a different team when he came back from an arm injury midway through the season and that showed with their tournament win. For the ladies, again it is in basketball and I am interested to see how Kaelyn Harkness takes over the leadership role on the basketball floor. There is no doubt there is a huge scoring hole left with Jiselle Thomas graduating and I think Harkness can really step in take over as a great leader and floor general.

At St. Paul, I am very interested to see how Nick Lukasko performs on the football field this fall. As a junior, he had quite the back field behind him so he wasn’t featured as much, but I have a feeling we are going to hear Lukasko’s name called quite a bit on Friday or Saturday nights. He started running the ball more at the end of last season and ran it very effectively. He will also hole the title of team leader and I think his shoulders are broad enough to take that on. For the ladies, I am keeping an eye on Meghan Hedrick. She is one of the best all-around athletes in our area and she is poised for another great year in volleyball and in track. She will be a popular name this season.

At Monroeville, all eyes will be on Adam Rogers. The junior comes in with a full season at quarterback under his belt and had a load in the backfield in Colton Millis and Blake Anderson. Now he steps into a leadership role and will be looked at to do more and that is good news for the Eagles. He is a great athlete and should be a great leader for Monroeville. For the ladies, I am watching Carley Helmstetter. She comes back with a loaded lineup for the Monroeville softball team and the Lady Eagles should have a great year on the softball diamond in 2018 behind the fireballer. She established herself as one of the best pitchers in the area and still has two seasons left.

I will ramble off three more schools next week so keep an eye out for that!

Has AAU helped or hurt the development of basketball players? — Steve Frazee

This is a question I could spend three days talking about. In a straight forward answer, I do believe AAU has hurt high school basketball. That is just one man’s opinion, but to every answer there is always an exception. There is an AAU organization out of Crawford County that I wrote about and their No. 1 focus is on the development of the player and their skillset. The wins and losses are put on the back burner and why shouldn’t they be? So there are organizations like that which help the player evolve and grow as players so they can be contributors when it comes to the high school season.

Now all AAU organizations are not like this. A lot of them are in it for the exposure of their brand and the money that comes along with that. If you thought the NCAA was taking advantage of athletes, AAU can be 10 times worse. It is supposed to be an opportunity for kids to play the game and learn how to be teammates, but unfortunately, a lot of people try to make money off of these kids. As far as skill development, it all depends on which organization you are with, but I can say not many of them concentrate on providing the kids with the opportunity to get better. You get better by shooting in the gym for hours on end, spending time working on your ball handling skills and learning proper techniques; not by playing 5 on 5 all year long.

Who is going to start the majority of games at QB for the Browns and why? — Eric Mozina

With the horrid Browns season last year, do you feel they have got it right with their coaching staff and draft picks? Are they primed to begin to turn the corner? — Mike Sparks

Hope you don’t mind fellas but I am going to group your questions into one. Mozina, I think we will see Brock Osweiler start Week 1. The Browns took on his hefty contract and I think they really do want to see what they can do with him and what Hugh Jackson can develop. I do believe DeShone Kizer is the quarterback of the future, but the reason the Browns have had more starting quarterbacks than years I have been alive is because they are rushed into action. I really hope they take the time to develop Kizer and bring him alone slowly. I hope Jackson can get Kizer to listen to what he has to teach and we finally have our quarterback for years to come. But if there is one thing I have learned being a Browns fan, it is that hope is deadly and most of the time it lets you down.

Sparks, I honestly do not know how to feel about the Browns. All I know is that everyone was excited about the Hugh Jackson hire and it was the first time in a very long time that fans were excited about a head coaching hire. At this point, I do not care who they hire, I just want them to be given at least four years to be able to build something. I am happy with this year’s draft picks, but I was one of those guys who were thrilled with the Johnny Manziel pick to the point I actually bought his jersey. What a waste. So again, I cannot tell you exactly how I feel because I have been wrong so many times. Though I do think they are primed to turn the corner. The offensive line pick ups this year were just what they needed to do. That should be the No. 1 focus before finding a franchise QB. Any QB will fail in a system with a poor offensive line. If this line pans out how it looks like it will. Kizer could have a long and successful career.

Gotta give that love to the O-line, I am sure Nate will appreciate that!

