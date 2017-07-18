Win or stink. Embrace it Cleveland.

Glorious, isn't it?

Meanwhile, the Browns are preparing for training camp awash in first-round picks, rebuilt from the ground up and promising hope for a future that isn't dependent on what happens in 16 games this season.

Not bad either.

What's missing in Cleveland sports right now? What has been banished and may not come around again for years?

Mediocrity. Cleveland sports has killed it. That's why right now, with two teams chasing titles and one tanking to build for tomorrow, Cleveland may be the perfect sports city for the new era of professional sports.

Win or stink. Nothing in between. Embrace it Cleveland, because you've got it.

Explaining the fun in the Cavs reaching three straight NBA Finals, while capturing the city's first title in 52 years, and the Indians falling only after extra innings in Game 7 of the World Series, isn't much of a point. But when many mocked the Browns for having the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this year in comparison to that success, that view missed the point.

The Browns tanking isn't the opposite of the Cavs and Indians winning. It's the companion piece to it. Losing can lead to winning, which eventually leads to smart and planned losing, which leads to winning again.

The opposite of both big winning and big losing is being stuck in the middle.

The Houston Astros are the best team in the American League because they bottomed out and built back up. The Philadelphia 76ers will be a fun watch again because targeted tanking built a roster chock full of young talent. The New York Jets are preparing to go off the deep end this season because they saw how tanking worked for the Browns, and six years of playoff misses with mediocre records, and mediocre draft picks, hasn't worked for them.

In Cleveland, it's not just about now. It's about what's next, and a time when the Cavs and Indians must be prepared, and can't be scared, to do what the Browns just did.

The Cavs became a champion through their lottery picks, so they're fully into this cycle. They'll ride LeBron James for as long as he stays, for one more year or 10 more, but when his era ends, the Cavs can't foolishly hang onto the past. Yes, try to see if Kyrie Irving can be the centerpiece of a championship team. But don't hang on if the best hope is a No. 6 seed in the East.

Look at what the Boston Celtics did with their 2013 trade of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, getting back three first-round picks and a pick swap in 2017 that led to the No. 1 pick. The Celtics traded back to No. 3, but those picks have allowed them to rebuild their roster, though they suffered through a 25-57 season in the year after trading Pierce and Garnett along the way.

From reaching the NBA Finals in 2010, the Celtics didn't win a playoff series for four years between 2013 and 2016. Then in 2017, they were back in the conference finals.

The Cavs can't be scared of a Garnett-Pierce trade like that.

For the Indians, you trade prospects now, getting Andrew Miller last year, maybe getting the starting pitcher you need this year. On the back end, as the window closes on this core group, you recoup those prospects by trading your veterans at the end of their contracts.

Be angry if you want to about dealing C.C. Sabathia and Cliff Lee, but those trades landed Michael Brantley and Carlos Carrasco. If the Indians aren't on the cusp of a World Series when Corey Kluber's deal is ending in 2019, 2020 or 2021, depending on club options, you can't go crazy at the idea of another Lee or Sabathia type trade.

The hope for Cleveland? That by then, when the Indians and Cavs are hitting a down cycle, the Browns are up and carrying the flag for the city's title hopes. That sounds ridiculous now.

But when you look at what works in professional sports, how smart general managers are operating, it's not impossible.

Win or stink. It was a philosophy espoused by former Cavs general manager David Griffin while dominating his fantasy baseball league in Phoenix years ago. Win or stink. Nothing in between. Had he stayed in Cleveland, I don't think he would have been afraid of targeted, strategic losing when the James era ended.

Stink. Then win.

In winning, there is joy. In the chasing of a championship there is unity and passion.

In losing, there is hope. If the losing is done right, with a plan, it's just part of the cycle of winning.

So don't hang on to veterans until their value vanishes. Don't spend money on OK players who will win turn you into nothing more than a .500 team because losing scares you. Don't see barely reaching a wild card spot, or avoiding the lottery, as some form of success, because a title seems too far out of reach.

Either win. Or stink.

Cleveland is getting both right. If the teams and fans aren't afraid, this cycle could work for a while.

