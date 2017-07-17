Browns receivers posing major questions

I keep thinking someone is missing.

Terrelle Pryor is gone. For the most part, I understand that.

Pryor's agents completely misjudged the market for the Ohio State product.

The Browns offered him a four-year, $32 million deal ($17 million guaranteed), which Pryor's agents quickly turned down.

Nearly as fast, veteran receiver Kenny Britt signed it. Here is how the two players compare:

1. The 28-year-old Britt caught 68 passes for the Los Angeles Rams last season, a 14.7-yard average with five TDs and five drops.

2. The 28-year-old Pryor caught 77 passes for the Browns, a 13.1-yard average with four TDs and four drops.

3. Both were with losing teams that had bad quarterback play. Browns fans know the story here with Robert Griffin III, etc. Britt's quarterbacks with the Rams were Case Keenum and Jared Goff. The Rams ranked No. 31 in passing, the Browns were No. 28.

4. Analytics people love YAC (Yards After Catch). How far do you run after making a reception? Pryor was terrible in this category at 2.1 yards. That's probably what hurt him on the open market. In fact, Pryor had a tendency to run BACKWARDS after a catch, sometimes LOSING yards.

5. Britt was 4.5 YAC, about the league average.

6. Football Outsiders is a respected analytics site. It puts together a ranking of receivers. There were 93 who caught at least 50 passes thrown to them last season. They ranked Britt at No. 28, Pryor at 51. No other Browns are ranked because no other Browns receiver had at least 50 catches.

7. Pryor ended up signing a one-year, $8 million deal ($6 million guaranteed) with Washington. So there must have been a few things that worried other teams.

8. I don't mind the Britt/Pryor trade-off. I do wish the Browns had signed another veteran receiver. Or drafted one. But they did neither.

ABOUT COREY COLEMAN

Confession: When the Browns drafted Coleman, I liked it ... a lot. He was an All-American at Baylor, the 2015 winner of the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best college receiver.

Here are some things to consider:

1. Coleman was from Baylor, where they employ a primitive offense that doesn't require receivers to run intricate routes.

2. Josh Gordon was from Baylor. Football was not his problem. Life was a different story.

3. Kendall Wright (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) is almost the same size as Coleman. He was a first-round pick out of Baylor in 2012. In his first three seasons, he averaged 68 catches. In the last two years, his production dropped as he dealt with injuries.

4. It didn't seem Baylor would be a major drawback. Browns special offensive assistant Al Saunders works with receivers. He said, "When Corey first came in, he had a long way to go" in terms of learning an NFL offense.

5. Coleman had a nightmare rookie season. He pulled a hamstring in training camp. He broke his hand after the second game of the season. He played only 10 games, catching 33 passes.

6. Another concern was YAC. At Baylor, Coleman was explosive after he caught the ball. He caught 20 TD passes in 2014. But he averaged only 2.6 YAC. He seemed a bit timid after he caught the ball. He also didn't battle well for those passes up high when jumping with a defensive back.

7. In the spring, Browns coaches were praising Coleman for making progress learning the offense. But Coleman was injured on May 24, catching a pass and landing hard on his shoulder. He didn't play after that. He also had a hamstring issue.

8. A big part of ability is durability. A football executive used that phrase in a conversation with me years ago. Coleman missed three games in 2014 with a hamstring injury. He missed a game in 2015 because of hernia surgery. Does that mean he'll be injury-prone in the pros?

9. Durability was a major problem as a rookie. So was production. Remember the Football Outsiders ranking of 93 receivers targeted for at least 50 passes, Coleman was No. 86.

10. This is not to write off Coleman. Until we see him healthy, who knows? Part of the reason the Browns didn't bring in any other big-name receivers was to create room for Coleman and the other young receivers to show what they can do. My fear is another injury to Coleman and the Browns won't have many options at the position.

OTHER RECEIVERS

1. Browns coaches were talking up Ricardo Louis in the spring. Like Coleman, he was a member of the 2016 draft class. Like Coleman, he played for a team (Auburn) with a very simple offense for receivers.

2. Unlike Coleman, Louis had very modest stats. He caught only 46 passes for Auburn. But considering the Tigers ran the ball often, those 46 catches led the team in 2015. No other Auburn player caught more than 30 passes.

3. Louis is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. He looks and plays bigger. He played a lot of special teams because he is a pretty good blocker. Louis and Coleman each dropped two passes. The official totals always give receivers the benefit of the doubt.

4. Hue Jackson said: "Ricardo is big, tall, athletic, strong and fast. He has really improved. He works extremely hard. His route running has improved." Saunders has praised the preparation of Louis. Maybe the fourth-rounder is the guy who makes the impact.

5. The Browns drafted two other receivers in 2015 -- Rashard Higgins and Jordan Payton. Neither did much last season. Payton was suspended for four games for PEDs. Nor did they impress a lot in the spring.

6. One member of the Browns organization mentioned Josh Boyce to me. He caught nine passes with New England in 2013. He has not played in a regular season game since then. He has been on some practice squads, including the Browns in 2016. He's 26 years old and is a long shot to make the team. But the Browns are the Land of Opportunity for receivers.

7. Rannell Hall impressed the coaches during the 2016 training camp, but then he broke his leg and didn't play. A member of the Browns told me free agent Jordan Leslie is "interesting." The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder was not picked in the 2014 draft. He has been on practice squads with Jacksonville, Atlanta, Tennesse and with the Browns last season.

ABOUT THE BROWNS

1. Mike Pettine was fired as the Browns coach after the 2015 season. He sat out 2016, being paid by the Browns. I expected him to surface with a team this season as an assistant. So far, that hasn't happened.

2. My guess is Pettine has had some chances to be a position coach. He interviewed to be Washington's defensive coordinator but didn't get the job. Also not coaching in the NFL is Ray Horton, who was fired as the Browns defensive coordinator at the end of the 2016 season. Pettine and Horton are being paid this season by the Browns.

3. John DeFilippo was the Browns offensive coordinator in 2015 and was fired along with Pettine. He was hired by Philadelphia as quarterbacks coach in 2016 and still has that job.

4. In 1999, the Browns could have selected Kurt Warner in the expansion draft. They passed on him. At this point, Warner had been cut by several teams. Warner recently said he could have won big with the Browns. Maybe. But in 1999, he could have been physically pounded, much like what happened to Tim Couch.

5. Gary Barnidge caught 55 passes last season. He was cut by the Browns not long after they drafted tight end David Njoku. I assumed Barnidge would be quickly signed by someone. But nothing yet.

