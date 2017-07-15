Still a lot of questions around the Browns QB situation

Here's an all-Twitter midweek version:

Hey, @tribehype: Cody Kessler played very well as a rookie and has improved his arm strength and other aspects of his game this offseason. In fact, he could very well be the opening day starter. The only reason I have my doubts about him as the full-time starter this season is because Hue Jackson has been very clear about what he likes in a quarterback: big arm, tall, mobile and quick decision-making. Kessler is below Jackson's 6-2 threshold and doesn't have the blistering deep ball that Jackson likes. So, it's more about what Jackson wants in a quarterback than it is about Kessler, who appears ready to make a step up in 2017. With DeShone Kizer displaying the physical skills in camp that Jackson loves, it will be hard to keep him on the bench for long.

Hey, @nickmisovic: If DeShone Kizer continues to progress in training camp the way he did in spring practices, I think Jackson will want to throw him into the fire and let him learn on the fly. Much will depend on how he plays in the preseason games. With an improved defense and running game, Jackson can devise gameplans for Kizer that will take some of the pressure off of him in the early going. I think he will play early on, but Jackson must decide what to do about the grueling stretch of three AFC North games in the first quarter of the season.

Hey, @jp44094: I do expect a lot of multiple tight end sets, and not just because the receiving corps still has a lot to prove. Second-year tight end Seth DeValve jumped out in spring practices as one of the most improved players from 2016, and No. 29 overall pick David Njoku is a load who should create matchup nightmares. The pair could put a strain on defenses both over the middle and downfield. Expect plenty of two tight end sets, especially because Corey Coleman will have to take it a little easy on the hamstring at times.

Hey, @dhan_31: Browns owner Dee Haslam told us at the NFL annual meeting in March that, among other things, the fabric and the numbers on the new jerseys make them too tight and uncomfortable for the players. She acknowledged that the Browns will start looking into a re-do for 2020, the first year they can wear new uniforms. I think they will scrap these and roll out a new look for 2020.

Hey, @chris_mcv: The running game will be much improved not only because of upgrades to the offensive line, but because of Hue Jackson's renewed commitment to it. With a better defense, the Browns theoretically won't fall behind by as much and won't have to abandon the run. Crowell almost rushed for 1,000 yards last season despite barely getting the ball in some games. He's capable of a 1,300-yard season and could get there this year. I also think Duke Johnson will get more carries as well as being used a lot in the passing game. The upgrades to the offense line, with JC Tretter at center and Kevin Zeitler at right guard, will help tremendously.

Hey, @dabluntestchex: Whatever you're having for breakfast, I want some. Sweep the AFC North? How about winning a couple of division games. That would be a good place to start. Remember, they'll open against Big Ben, Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, LeVeon Bell and friends on Sept. 10. Then it's off to Baltimore in week two. But Brownstown would be a happier place if there were more of you.

