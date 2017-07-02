Fickiesen taking over South Central football program

But instead of taking snaps, the 24-year old Ashland University graduate will be calling the shots as the head of the South Central football program.

Last week, Fickiesen was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach of the Trojan football team. Fickiesen has been part of former head coach Wayne Hinkle’s staff for the last three seasons. He was hired straight out of college. He started as the quarterbacks’ coach his first year, and was the offensive coordinator and defensive backs’ coach for the last two years.

South Central finished the season at 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the Firelands Conference. And although the program has just 10 wins in the last three seasons, Fickiesen is looking forward to the upcoming season.

“It’s an exciting time,” Fickiesen said. “I’ve been here for the past three years under Coach Hinkle. When he came in, he brought me aboard. We’ve been building that foundation. We’re just trying to take that next step. That’s really the focus right now.

“I’m really excited. I really enjoy working with the kids and the community has been very welcoming to me and my family seeing as we’re not from (Greenwich). Usually that’s something you worry about. I have a lot of people in the community that have really reached out and it’s just been a great experience. We love it here and live in town now. That’s why we decided that we wanted to stay and take this thing over.”

Fickiesen is a Reno, Ohio native where he graduated from Frontier High School where he played quarterback and was named to the first team all-conference, honorable mention all-district and special mention all-state. He was a four-year letterman in football and three-year letterman in basketball.

Straight out of college, Fickiesen got a call from Hinkle, who wanted him to join his staff.

“When Coach Hinkle brought me aboard he said ‘I’m probably going to be here three or four years and in that time I would like to train you and get you ready and hopefully have you take this over.’ So I’ve actually been thinking about this for the last three years really,” Fickiesen said. “And for the last two, I’ve been taking care of a lot of the ins and outs because Coach Hinkle didn’t leave near town. He was prepping me for this moment. Everything he did for me I really appreciate.”

Fickiesen isn’t exactly sure what Hinkle saw in him.

“I don’t know,” he said with a laugh. “Obviously playing college football at Ashland helped and knowing the game. I don’t know if he just saw that leadership mentality. Being around the kids and helping them to succeed is what I want to base this program on. I hope that’s what (Hinkle) saw and did the things he did to help me.”

Fickiesen really appreciates all the help he has received over the last three seasons.

“There are so many great people at Ashland that I’ve learned from. Obviously Coach (Lee) Owens is one of them. We’ve seen what he’s done with that program and where he’s taken them. I still challenge him every know and then even through this process. He told me ‘Anything you need, I’m here for you.’ Just having those leaders in place to kind of show you how it’s done. Mainly, I think with that is also that they’re Godly men. That’s a big part of me and my faith. Coach Owens set that example at Ashland and just seeing that it’s able to be done and be successful is a huge help for me.”

In the last three seasons, the Trojan football team has had three different starting quarterbacks at the beginning of each year — Jacob Carney, Brayden Wilhelm and Aaron Lamoreaux. This year, although not set in stone, Fickiesen wants to see sophomore Evan Legg under center.

“It makes it a little bit tougher,” Fickiesen said about having another new quarterback. “But the good thing is Evan is a kid who will do anything you tell him to do. Aaron went down last year in a scrimmage with a concussion so he wasn’t able to play as much as we wanted him to. So Evan came in and played with the varsity team in two of our three scrimmages last year. There were a couple games that Evan actually started because Aaron was battling an ankle issue. Aaron played most of that game, but Evan showed that poise and the readiness to be able to come in when we needed him to. But nothing is finished, he’s still got to earn it.”

The only name you can cross off the list of potential quarterbacks is the baby-faced Fickiesen.

