Christian Kirksey, once a 14-inch tall Madden glitch, has grown into a leader on Browns defense

OK, so maybe that's not quite the story, but it's not that far off in some ways.

"Basically, that whole story about me being on Madden kind of was funny in a good way," Kirksey told cleveland.com in a phone interview last week, "because, as a kid, going to Iowa, I was like 185 (pounds) and that's pretty small for going to play linebacker in the Big Ten."

Let's back up. First of all, the glitch. After Kirksey was drafted in the third round by the Browns in 2014, he showed up in the Madden video game's "Ultimate Team" feature at 14 inches tall. A video went viral of tiny Kirksey making the types of plays normal-sized players in the game would make. Perhaps Kirksey was able to take it so easily in stride is because he found it all fairly relatable.

"The whole time I was (at Iowa), a lot of people would be like, man, you're too small to play linebacker," he said. "There's no way you're going to play linebacker, especially if you're trying to make the league, you've got to play safety or something."

That's part of the reason Kirksey has a David and Goliath tattoo on his arm. His mother, a preacher, used to tell him the story of the boy slaying the giant, so the three-star kid from St. Louis who went to Iowa to be closer to home wasn't fazed by a video game accidentally underestimating him.

"I say, that's been my story my whole life, the underdog, always too small for this, too small for that and for me to be able to be the tiny man in Madden -- and that's never happened in the history of the video game -- still out there making plays on the field and little kids hitting me up on social media like, hey, man, you were the tiny Titan, this and that, I just feel like it drew everything together."

Kirksey has, somewhat surprisingly, become one of the gems of Ray Farmer's spotty draft history, a Day 2 pick in 2014 that went from splitting snaps with Craig Robertson and playing behind Karlos Dansby to one of the few bright spots of an otherwise dismal 2016 season, playing his way onto the shortlist of players the Browns needed to prioritize for contract extensions.

Not that a little David-and-Goliath-style size issue was really much for Kirksey to overcome, not after what he went through with his father. Elmer Kirksey suffered a stroke during Christian's senior year in high school. Kirksey would walk across the street after school and football to spend time with his father in the hospital. Elmer passed a few weeks after Christian arrived at Iowa.

Kirksey came home briefly after his father passed, his mom unsure of her son's football future, but two weeks later he was back with the Hawkeyes.

"I thought to myself, 'This is what I love to do," Kirksey told cleveland.com's Zack Meisel in a 2014 story about the death of his father. "This is what he would want me to do because he knew that I loved it,'" he said. "I ended up going to school and having a good career in college and here I am now."

"I learned a lot from that," Kirksey said last week. "What don't kill you will make you stronger. You've just got to keep dealing with life regardless of the situation or the circumstance and just going through stuff like that in life."

"The whole situation with my pops, I can go through anything if I can go through that," he added, "so it just kind of fixed my mind, prepared my mind to make me the man I am today."

So, relatively speaking, going from a 185-pound, should-be-playing-safety linebacker in the Big Ten to NFL Draft pick was nothing. Climbing his way up the Browns depth chart was just part of the process. Emerging from last season's 1-15 disaster as one of the bright spots, a rare Browns draft pick worthy of a second contract -- well, he's had to deal with worse.

"No matter what the crowds say, no matter if you're at your lowest moment, no matter what the critics say, what the media say, anything like that, you can't let it break you down," Kirksey said, "and that's how I live my life and that's how I play the game."

Now Kirksey faces his next challenge -- taking on a leadership role for a young defense coming off of a season that, by almost every metric, was one of the worst in the league. He started to develop into that role in 2016 while having his best season on the field. Kirksey was often a go-to for media following games and and his name came up more and more whenever key pieces of the future were identified in various settings.

"I think (leadership) has always been a part of his makeup," head coach Hue Jackson said earlier this offseason. "I think he has that ability to do it. I think any time when there has been another real vocal person in the group, and when that person goes, it allows another person to start to step up. I think Christian is doing what I know he can do, and it's important. We need that kind of guy."

"Chris reflects the hard work and commitment we want in our locker room," Executive Vice President of Football Operations said in a statement from the team announcing Kirksey's extension. "He has done everything asked of him since he was drafted and has developed into an impact starter. We are very pleased to get a new deal with him in place. We look forward to watching him continue to emerge as a leader of our team and establish a culture of winning here in Cleveland."

Kirksey's emergence in the locker room and on the field has put him in a position to take care of his mother and help out his six siblings, three brothers and three sisters -- he's the baby in the family. He's also working to expand his off-field impact, hosting his first youth football camp this weekend in St. Louis, free to kids aged 6 to 16. Kirksey hopes he can provide a positive black role model for kids in the area where he grew up.

"I can try to be in that light where kids can see me doing something positive and doing the right things so whatever I can give back and give back to the city, that's what I want to do," he said.

It's a long way from the guy who kids used to hit up on social media because he was a glitch.

"Man, it's crazy how that really tied in together," Kirksey said. "The little man overcoming anything in life and being on Madden and little man making plays. That whole thing tied into how I live my life and how my life all shaped up."

---

Follow me: on Twitter -- on Facebook

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.