Myles Garrett in walking boot, teammate says 'he'll bounce back' from foot injury and is taking it 'one day at a time'

Garrett was photographed in a walking boot at Cleveland Hopkins Airport on Friday and has been in one since suffering the injury. The Browns haven't yet provided an update on the injury.

Garrett was excused from attending a youth clinic with the other rookies at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday morning because of the foot and was absent from the practice field on Thursday while having the foot evaluated.

"It sucks, especially when he's one of your good friends," Ogunjobi said of seeing Garrett fall to his knees and grab his foot after a would-be sack of Brock Osweiler. "I've known Myles for just a short period of time, but we've connected and you know how good of a person he is because he's humble and he's hungry and really wants to be great. So you know it sucks, but it's part of the game. It's part of the process and you know he's going to bounce back."

Ogunobi, who worked the clinic Friday as part of the Browns Give Back charity program, did not reveal the nature or extent of Garrett's injury, but said the edge-rusher is doing well.

"You know, same mentality, one day at a time," Ogunjobi said. "That's the nature of the game. That's just what it is. You kind of have to keep him in high spirits, you keep him going and you know he's good. He's still smiling, he's still feeling good. It's just part of life. You can't really be up and down. You've got to be even keel and just take it one day at a time."

First-round tight end David Njoku, who worked the clinic on Friday, also said Garrett is in high spirits and "he's a happy camper."

Garrett was limited throughout OTAs with what a source told cleveland.com was a sore foot. He had rested for more than 15 minutes before suffering the injury on his second snap back in action.

The injury is the same leg on which Garrett suffered a high ankle sprain last season at Texas A&M. The injury, suffered early on, limited him to 8 1/2 sacks and nagged throughout the season. But he gutted it out in games because he didn't want to let his team down.

Despite Garrett's limited reps in OTAs and minicamp, Ogunjobi saw flashes of greatness.

"(You see) a guy who's just ready to play," he said. "We work together during when we do our position drills and stuff like that. You just see a guy who knows what he wants to do and how he wants to do it. He's a guy you can learn a lot from."

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has been happy with what he's seen from Garrett so far.

"He's done a great job," said Williams. "It's still way early, but you guys are going to see a pretty good football player when he gets a chance to get out there and go. I've got a big smile on my face, I'm just waiting to let him show everybody before I talk about him."

