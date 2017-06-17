Digging deep into the dynasty that is St. Paul football

Check out this week’s Saturday Conversation.

Jake Furr: You started coaching here at St. Paul in 1991, take me back to that first year. What do you remember about that first year 26 seasons ago?

John Livengood: I spent three seasons as an assistant coach prior to that ‘91 season when I took over as head coach. So I have been at St. Paul since ‘88. What I really remember is the first time I walked onto the field on game night in 1991 as head coach thinking I was way over my head.

JF: The reason I remember you started in ‘91 is because that was the year after I was born.

JL: (laughs) That will make me feel old.

JF: (laughs) Sorry about that! But fast forward to 2009 and you guys go out and win a state championship. The only state title in St. Paul history correct?

JL: Yeah, but in 1969, they won the AP poll. We have made it to the state title game five times and we were able to finally win it in 2009.

JF: Take me back to that ‘09 season. What made it so special? What was so great about that team?

JL: What makes a lot of our teams special is the chemistry. Sure you have to have some talent and obviously, we had great speed that year. Not a ton of size, but we had good speed. We had a special player in Eric Schwieterman, but we also had a lot of kids who played special. They may not have been super athletes, but they were tough, hard-nosed kids and they gave you everything they had. It was a senior class where the chemistry was just remarkable. The kids got along so well and cared a lot about each other. I think there is a strong correlation between the success of your team and how well they get along and how much they care about each other.

JF: That seems to be what you get every single year. Just from talking with the kids through the season, they just seem to have something together that other teams do not have.

JL: If there is one intangible factor that is out there that sets us apart I think that is it. Our kids really do care about each other. When you have that going for you and you throw in a little talent and the willingness to work hard, a lot of times good things are going to happen. In 26 years of being a head coach and I look back and see what stands out about these special classes, what stands out to me is man they were a fun class to coach. They were so into it and cared so much about each other.

JF: In 26 years, you have built, lets call it what it is, one of the best programs in Ohio in my opinion. Without giving away too many of your well-guarded secrets, what is one thing you hung your hat on to really build a successful program that maybe you would tell a younger coach who is taking over a program to do first?

JL: I think that there are really no secrets to building a program; it is just flat out hard work. Not cutting corners. Getting your kids to buy in and believe in working hard. There is nothing secret. Talk to anyone who scouts us. They will tell you our offense is not very sophisticated or a complicated defense. But we do set high expectations for our kids and our kids try to reach those expectations. As far as philosophies, there is no secret. I think teams that run the spread can be just as successful. What would I tell a young coach? Do what you know. Coaches go to a clinic and see a different offense or defense, they want to change everything right away. Yeah that offense or defense had success somewhere else, but if you do what you know and you stick with it, I think that is a nice formula for success.

JF: Why do you think coaches try and go away from what they do know? Do they see that it may be working for Urban Meyer so they go ahead and do that? Why do you think they change?

JL: It could be they may not have settled on a philosophy. Maybe they haven’t settled in on what they want to do. For me, I was an offensive lineman in high school and college so I always loved to run the football. I learned a lot about offensive line play in college and that part of the game has always been important for me. Running the football and having different blocking schemes that I understood were always important to me. It is a blue collar mentality. We like to throw the football. Back in 2009 we threw the ball a whole bunch with Schwieterman and Dan Tracht. It is not that we are opposed to that, but it goes back to that Woody Hayes philosophy of do what you know and do what you do best.

JF: You just had a son. Obviously, as a football coach, you would love to see him play football.

JL: Oh yes.

JF: What do you think it is about kids and parents now that is pulling kids away from the sport? The obvious concern is concussions, but it seems to be a sport where kids are starting to avoid.

JL: I think that anything that may be a little more difficult physically, our society and human nature tends to take the sport of lease resistance. Football and wrestling are two of the most physically demanding sports and you have to be physically and mentally tough to do those. There are different things too. I am very proud that we have 47 players signed up at a Division VII school this year. Those a great numbers and those kids are there every single day in the weight room. It isn’t 47 kids showing up in August; they are there every day and working very hard. Concussions do scare a lot of parents, but what I will say and what I tell our youth parents during our youth signup and equipment issue days is football has never been safer. The helmets have never been better and the knowledge of our coaches have never been better. What we are teaching in terms of fundamentals with all of the research and the guidelines telling us how many days and what days we can hit, the training our athletic trainers have gone through where they can diagnose a concussion or a concern right on the sideline and take a kid out of a dangerous situation, you take all of those factors and you can say football really has never been safer. We have made great strides in the game.

JF: Have you noticed, as a coach, a roller coaster effect numbers wise of kids playing and not playing from year to year?

JL: Our numbers are down some, but part of that is our enrollment is down some too. That has been a trend over the last six or seven years. But not drastically and our football numbers are not down drastically either. We were consistently between 50-60 kids a year and now we are consistently between 40-50 players a year. Last year we only had 38 players and had a small class of five seniors. This season, we saw those five seniors graduate and we brought in 13 freshmen so now our numbers are a bit higher. If we can keep close to 11 players per class, that is our goal. I think another thing that plays with number is starting in youth football. Kids start playing sports earlier and they start thinking it may not be for them earlier too. We put an emphasis on our youth program going through our junior high and even junior varsity program where winning is not the emphasis. Sure we have a lot of success at those levels, but our emphasis is that every kid plays and they play as close to the same amount of time as possible. We want them to stay out and enjoy it and have fun. We want them to learn proper fundamentals. They are being taught the same exact things as our varsity players are learning. The same plays, defense and techniques just a more basic version of it. We teach the same five or six plays and two defenses from youth football all the way to the JV level. We expand on it once they are in varsity, but they are running the same plays using the same language as we use on varsity. Every junior high coach played for me and most of your youth coaches did too so they know our system and language and they have the right mindset. It isn’t a bunch of dads out there trying to make their kids superstars, their mindset is what can we do to help this kid stay with the program and become the best player they can be.

JF: You said earlier that there are no surprises and teams basically know what you are going to do from scouting you, so how do you keep this winning tradition alive? You have five consecutive Firelands Conference championships.

JL: First of all, you could listen to Vince Lombardi and Woody Hayes talk for eight hours about a sweep and how you can run a sweep 10 different ways and block a sweep 10 different ways. I have an appreciation for that. From an outsider’s standpoint, people in the stands will say, “Well they are running power or iso or sweep.” But for me, the different week-to-week game planning and the little nuances with the changes in how you block a certain play is what I appreciate. We may switch some assignments up and change a technique, it is a big part of our game planning and our offensive success. It is still a power play, but we are going to block it different every week based on personnel and what the defense is doing. It makes a big difference. As for the success from year-to-year, we were blessed to have success early after winning the conference in my second year. What I remember most is those kids wanted to win so badly. We hadn’t won in so long and I was part of that as an assistant coach. I saw how much those kids wanted to win and they were willing to put in the work. They were willing to do the extra work at practice and they put the time it and the desire. It becomes an expectation after a while.

JF: To finish up, take me into the future. What do you see for the future of St. Paul Football?

JL: I see a great group of kids in the weight room every day right now. They have goals and our first goal every season is always to win the Firelands Conference. Our second is to make the playoffs and our third is to win a state championship. Our kids strive for those goals everyday. It is easy to say as a coach that winning is so important; the wins are a byproduct of everything else. What is most important for me is I want our kids to have a great experience where they learn discipline, toughness and work ethic. I want them to enjoy being around each other. I want them to be able to look back on their experience and say that it was one of the best things they have ever done. I hope we keep that mindset. When I was interviewed in 1991, that is what I said. I told them I wanted kids to enjoy football as much as I did and learn the traits it takes to be successful. As long as we are doing that, I think we will continue to have great success. I will tell you flat out, some of our most successful years and our best coaching jobs have been 6-4 and 7-3 seasons. We may have had a lot of injuries or not as much talent and we had to work hard to win six or seven games. Those times were when I thought our staff and our kids did a great job of maximizing what we had. It is not all about going 15-0. You don’t always have to go 15-0. If you have the talent of a 5-5 team and you go 8-2, that is pretty darn good. That is how we look at it. In 2006, we had seven 2-way starters injured midway through that season. We went 6-4 in the regular season and made it to the state semifinals where we lost to Marion Local who won the state championship that year. We barely got in as the 8-seed. To bring a kid in who may not have the greatest of talent and see him work hard and do everything he has to do to get better and go out there and suit up and play in the game and have pride in himself and confidence in himself and make his parents proud, that is why you do it. Those are wins.

