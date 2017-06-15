Myles Garrett still idle and left foot injury being evaluated on last day of Browns minicamp

The Browns have no plans to provide more details on Garrett's injury today, and coach Hue Jackson is not scheduled to address the media.

After Thursday, the Browns are off until training camp begins in late July. It remains to be seen if Garrett, who was limited throughout OTAs with a sore foot, will be able to train much during the break.

The team spokesman said the club views it as a positive that Garrett was able to walk off the field Wednesday on his own.

The injury is on the same leg that Garrett suffered a high ankle sprain last season, which hampered him all last season at Texas A&M and limited him to 8 1/2 sacks. He gutted it out on the ankle all last season, and aggravated it at least once in practice.

Garrett, who was still in Berea on Thursday but not outside with the rest of the healthy and injured players, will likely undergo an MRI or further exams on the foot. He might also exercise his right to have an independent second opinion.

In previous spring practices that he sat out, he was outside riding the exercise bike and working with the trainer.

The injury occurred late in practice on Wednesday after Garrett has rested on the sidelines for more than 15 minutes with his helmet off during 11-on-11.

On his second snap back on the field, he fell to his knees after a would-be sack of Brock Osweiler in a two-minute drill and immediately clutched his left foot. In obvious pain, Garrett remained down a few moments before Jackson and a trainer pulled him up.

He limped to the sidelines, where he took of his left shoe and rubbed the bottom of the foot before the medical staff examined it. Within a few minutes, he was up walking around on the sidelines, but still with an obvious limp.

Garrett, who went down apparently without contact after blowing in from the right side, knelt for most of the rest of practice, and at least one player came over and patted him on the head.

When the lightning sirens screeched to signal the impending storm, he slowly limped into the fieldhouse for the final three plays of practice. Afterwards, he hobbled slowly to the locker room, trying hard to disguise the limp.

There's never a good time to see your No. 1 overall pick go down, but if Garrett does need extended time off, he's got six full weeks to heal before training camp begins in late July.

"Absolutely," Jackson said Wednesday. "Like we said, we'll know more here pretty soon."

One reason the sight of Garrett clutching the bottom of his foot causes concern is that two current players are recovering from Lisfranc midfoot surgeries, which take about a year from which to recover. They are guards Joel Bitonio, who's easing his way back into practice this week after surgery in October, and John Greco, who had his procedure in December.

Early word is that the injury isn't serious, but the Browns won't know until he undergoes further exams, which could include an X-ray, MRI, or CT scan.

The last thing they need is this year's top pick and last year's No. 15 overall pick, Corey Coleman, both sidelined with injuries.

As it was, Garrett, who has lofty goals, was already frustrated by having to sit out some of OTAs.

"I mean, I don't like sitting on this side," he said Tuesday. "I want to be out there grinding just like they are."

The injury comes at a time when Garrett, who started out OTAs with the third-team defense, was beginning to get some reps with the starters. In one sub-defense -- the one on the field at the time of the injury -- he starts on the right side of a three-man front including Carl Nassib on the left and Desmond Bryant in the middle.

But he welcomed the challenge of working his way up from third-team defense.

"I wouldn't have it any other way," he said Tueday. "I've got to prove myself. I haven't shown any kind of resume for what I can do on the NFL level, so they have to see out there. Go from level to level, from spot to spot and show that I can be successful."

The Browns are hopeful he'll pick up right where he left off when camp begins.

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.