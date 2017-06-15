Browns sign TE David Njoku

The Browns have now signed nine of their 10 2017 draft picks, including DL Myles Garrett (first round), QB DeShone Kizer (second round), DL Larry Ogunjobi (third round), DB Howard Wilson (fourth round), OL Rod Johnson (fifth round), DL Caleb Brantley (sixth round), K Zane Gonzalez (seventh round) and RB Matthew Dayes (seventh round).

David Njoku | TE | Miami (Fla.)

1st round (No. 29 overall)

Played in 26 career games at Miami with nine starts…All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2016…Averaged 16.2 yards per reception in 2016, totaling 43 receptions for 698 yards and eight TDs…Finished career with 1,060 receiving yards and 64 receptions over a two-year span…Also competed in the high jump for Miami’s track and field team…Attended Cedar Grove High School in Cedar Grove N.J.