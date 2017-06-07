Browns DE Desmond Bryant's return from torn pec fueled by 'seeing Big Ben on 3rd down' in the opener

It's one of the main things that fueled Desmond Bryant's comeback from his torn pectoral muscle.

"It's a long process but you're sitting on the rehab table and you're thinking about that next time you get to get on the field and you get to see Big Ben on third down the first week of the season," Bryant said after OTAs Tuesday. "That was my motivation to get back."

There were other things too. Bryant, 31, was playing the best ball of his seven-year career when he tore the pec in an offseason workout in July back home and missed all of last season. In 2015, he led the Browns with a career-best six sacks, and in 2014, he was second with five. Last season, he was determined to come back and be more of a vocal leader on the field as well.

"I've done some good things in this league, but there's still a lot left that I want to prove," he said. "I'm a competitor, man. I love this game. Long before the Browns ever paid me to play football, I was out there doing it for fun, for free. When that was taken away from me, there was nothing I wanted more than to get it back."

He's been welcomed back with open arms by Hue Jackson, who coached him in Oakland and loves him. In fact, much of the wind went out of his pass-rush sails last summer when Bryant tore the pec.

"Desmond is one of my favorites," Jackson said last week. "It was disappointing we didn't have him this past year. I thought he was one of the missing links in our football team. He's a veteran player, knows how to play, extremely tough, extremely bright and loves football.

"Having him back has been good. We're going to ease him back into this because he has not been around us. He's back in the weight room, back on the practice field working in individual and doing some things and we will get him back to where he needs to be.

"When I think of him and the rest of our front seven and potentially what it could be, that's exciting because if he can go back and be the player that he was, it's going to give us a huge boost."

Bryant was in his third season in Oakland when Jackson rescued him off the bench and threw him into the starting lineup for 10 of his 16 games. He responded with five sacks.

"At the time, I was running scout team, so Hue got to see me up close and personal every day in practice," said Bryant. "There were definitely a few times he had to stop things and [say], 'Can somebody block this guy?' I appreciated that, and after practice, he'd be like, 'You're doing a great job out there.' So I really appreciated that and beyond that, I don't know. I just always had a special connection with Hue."

Signed as an unrestricted free agent from Oakland in 2013, Bryant sees the possibilities too. In OTAs, he sees young defenders such as Garrett, rookie Larry Ogunjobi, Emmanuel Ogbah and Nate Orchard -- and visions of sack dances fill his mind. Last season, the unit under Ray Horton finished tied fir 30th with 26 sacks.

"There's a tremendous out of potential for our defensive line," said Bryant. "Those guys from last year -- (Carl) Nassib and Ogbah, like you said Myles (Garrett) coming in, Larry even a younger guy -- there's a tremendous amount of potential out there, but there's definitely going to be a learning curve. We haven't worked together very long, and I haven't worked with them really at all yet ....(but) we are really starting to flow together on the same page."

Bryant, who also came back in 2014 from a cardiac ablation to fix an irregular heartbeat that caused him to miss the final four games of 2013, knows he'll have to be patient again. A torn pec is a major surgery, especially for a player who uses powerful swim moves and other violent hand motions to get to the quarterback.

"Man, it seemed like forever," he said. "It was just under a year ago when I got hurt and I'm just getting back out here, so it definitely took a long time," he said. "They literally had to reattach my muscle, so you start from ground 1 building back up, building, building, building to get into at a point, like I said, now I feel like I'm ready."

Not only does Bryant's pec feel great, so does the rest of his body.

"One of the unforeseen benefits of kind of not playing last season is I got a chance to kind of heal up the rest of my body, as well," he said. "I really do feel great. I'm looking forward to the rest of this offseason, preseason and we'll get going."

Watching the team go 1-15 without him crushed him.

"Yeah, I would've loved to be out there and be on the team with him and everybody else involved with it," he said. "But that's part of the game. You get injured and I've been fortunate to not be. This is my first time something like that has happened and hopefully never again."

Bryant is already on his fourth defensive coordinator in as many years here, but he's already noticed a new energy under the fiery and vocal Gregg Williams.

"From day 1, you walk in the meeting with Gregg, you can just tell, there's just a different swagger, a different attitude about him," he said. "And I think it's going to transfer over to the rest of the defense. His attention to detail, his real passion for what he's doing, it really sets him apart from some of the other guys that I've been coached by."

Despite the year off, Bryant still plans to be that vocal leader himself that he planned to be last year.

"It's huge to me," he said. "When I came into the league, everybody on the D-line was five-years plus. Guys like (former Raiders DL) Richard Seymour and Tommy Kelly had been around forever. They really helped me to be able to still be standing here today. I realize the value in that, and I'm here to help make my team better."

If all goes as planned, Roethlisberger won't be happy to see him on third and long in the opener.

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.