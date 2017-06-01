Hart children remember their dad as the best

Sandy (Hart) Hester and her brothers, Bob Jr. and Jim, wanted to share some memories of their father and what it was like having a football coach as a dad:

Sandy (Hart) Hester:

“I have so many (memories) I wouldn't know where to begin. I learned at a young age (6) that if I wanted to spend any time with my dad that I’d better learn this game of football and get involved like my mother did. I still remember him taking me to the field and teaching me how to throw and punt. I “helped” and watched films and did stats for the JV team (my mom did varsity); I remember compiling lists and stats; helped him construct his boards that helped him at the beginning of each season decide how, when and where he would arrange new players and positions on the field.

“He was so, so, patient with me and trusted me with anything that I was willing to help with. While we did things together he used to tell me stories of his Syracuse days, his friends, his first trip to Syracuse by train and meeting up with a player from Michigan, sitting at the train station in Conneaut, Ohio, waiting for the train connection. He had so much respect for Coach Ben. He talked about the grueling practices and early Saturday morning torture — wind sprints up the hill. Ben was so tough, he used to say, but it made them the toughest, most disciplined players in the country. He talked about Ben Schwartzwalder sharing his WWII paratrooping and other stories about the Germans.

• Dad told me he had a paper route when he was a kid and every payday would buy a candy bar and walk to the Bellevue theatre to watch the latest movie — even if it was twice.

• His dad (Bruce Hart) worked on the RR out of Bellevue most his life and helped Bob get a RR job starting at age 16. During his 3-year break from Syracuse, between freshman year and sophomore year (to help out his mom and dad financially, he worked on the RR, too).

• Dad was an artist — mainly pencil, charcoal and ink. He loved drawing portraits and cartoons. I have one with cartoonish football friends of his from high school. His favorite artist was Norman Rockwell.

• His dad helped him rig up his own weights at home when he was a skinny, scrawny high school freshman by using pails of nails and broomsticks.

• During Syracuse summers, the SU coaches helped players get interviews and jobs working road construction. He worked on Interstate 81 — the stretch between Harrisburg, Pa. and Binghamton, N.Y.

• He was also a thespian — taking part in plays and musicals in high school. He told me he usually had small roles/extras for the musicals because he didn't like his voice, and would pretend to sing all the songs — he didn't want to ruin the beautiful songs. He is a great whistler though! For weeks after taking him to see Mary Poppins at the Theatre when we lived in Sandusky, I loved hearing him whistling all those songs.

• His love of movies and theatre led him to donate to and become the first member of the new $1,000 Club for the Bellevue Society For the Arts in 2002.

• His many hobbies and loves after football, track and golf:

• WWII history.

• Ancient history and archaeology.

• Coin collecting.

Geneology for the Hart Family

Dad graduated from Bellevue in 1954.

My Mom, Mary Lou Stratso, "a cute little cheerleader" was a sophomore who dad knew of but didn't really know.

He went off to play at Syracuse for his freshman year. Did great in football, where he was a stand-out on the frosh team, but didn't do so well being so far from home.

He returned to Bellevue the summer after his freshman year and decided to stay: 1) to financially help w/family (he was the oldest of 5 kids); 2) he admitted that he was homesick; and 3) he met and started dating my mom.

In the span of the next three years: he got his job back at the RR; he married the cute little cheerleader who graduated in 1956; and they proceeded to have two children (Bobby, Jr. and Sandy) living in a tiny apartment in Bellevue.

It was my mom, during my dad's third year away from football, who wrote a three-page letter to Coach Ben Schwartzwalder. She new Bob was missing his love of football, and thought "it would be now or never.”

She literally was partially responsible for making my dad into the man he became.

Ben wrote to my dad, reinstating his full scholarship, and said "get your butt up here.”

So, he went, leaving behind his wife and two babies for the first fall back at SU. Mary Lou and babes lived with Bob's mom and dad until SU could arrange married student housing in the spring semester. The MSH was old military barracks and I remember my mom saying how "cold" it was and how she could "see the draft wafting through the carpets.” Dad shared that he would eat at the "training table" every chance he could and gave his regular school dining card to mom cause they had no income.

Over the years, especially at dad's first head coaching job in Sandusky, my mom started to help my dad with just about everything that had to do with football as he had only one other assistant coach.

My mom wrote a journal during the 1966 season. I just found it three years ago while cleaning his Norwalk condo.

Aug 24, 1966

Bob brought home a statistics book for me to study as he wants me to keep statistics of the games this year.

He has never had anyone to keep them and has depended on the newspaper for his records, but some games they wouldn’t post statistics and also would make a few mistakes on others.

As I have been his secretary and assistant coach for analyzing his films of games, I have become quite knowledgeable of this game of football.

(Keeping in mind that she had just had their third child, Jim, in Sept 1965)

That began her statistician career.

Her other football talents:

• The grading & breaking down films and assignments.

• Scouting opponents with dad.

• Sewing/repairing pants and uniforms last minute.

• Washing all the towels for the managers.

• On occasion, washing uniforms.

• Inspirational signs and notes for the boys in the locker room. Her favorite: “Luck is when opportunity meets preparation.”

• After games she would be calling all the local papers until after midnight with all the statistics and game info. She seemed to really love this part. She really began to know all the reporters and had a great relationship with them all.

• She helped compile stats and pics and info for promotional materials of the players that were sent to other high school coaches throughout the state of Ohio for "All-state" voting purposes. To get their names out there on an almost weekly basis.

• She helped with adhering the earned helmet stickers every week. (Sandy helped too).

• And, of course, the senior, end-of-season, big spaghetti dinner.

Another quote from her journal:

"Bob couldn't think more of these boys than if they were his own kids"

And, just like Dad, she treated and loved "all my boys" as if they were her own.

Bob, Jr.

Dad used to take him to the Lancaster CHS track and let him run with the older guys every day at track practice. Dad would even time him with the others. We actually have video of Bobby's shoes flying off as he ran to keep up with the guys.

Dad truly enjoyed and donated to the "Rails to Trails" in Norwalk and Monroeville and Bob Jr. walked the trails with Dad every visit.

Jim

• The youngest of us three, Jim remembers being in the locker room at almost all the games for the pre-game, and halftimes as a little youngster at Whitney Field in Norwalk.

• Jim helped make dad's dreams of visiting Great Britain and the lands of his descendants come true by organizing a two-week trip — not only to Brixom, England, but took the Ferry over to the Beaches of Normandy and the Normandy Memorial Cemetary where dad just broke down.

A few years later, Jim and his wife helped him to fulfill another life-long dream of touching the Pyramids in Egypt. “Hell, the guards let us sit on the side of the Pyramid of Giza.”

Sandy

“My Dad was truly the most wonderful man that I have had the privilege to know. (So caring and loving, kind, honest and fair). He once felt so bad when a parent yelled at him for not giving their player as many running plays as the other RB that he was up till all hours one evening, reviewing the films and the grading report to make sure it was correct. Low and behold, the two RBs had only one play difference.