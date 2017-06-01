Browns' Brock Osweiler has been 'outstanding' despite reputation, says Hue Jackson

BEREA, Ohio -- Hue Jackson has quickly discovered with Brock Osweiler that one man's clash is another man's pleasure.

He had heard all the rumors about Osweiler, especially his well-publicized tiffs with Texans coach Bill O'Brien, and assumed he'd be difficult to manage. It was one reason the Browns weren't excited about keeping him around after the trade in March that was more about the 2018 second-round pick than the $16 million quarterback that came with it.

But Jackson instead has found himself a quarterback who has as much of a shot at starting on opening day as Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer.

"I expected everything that you guys wrote," Jackson said after organized team activities on Wednesday. "I watched everything you guys wrote about what he was and what he was not. I heard it from everywhere, too. Since he's been here, he's been outstanding. I don't judge people by what everybody else says."

He acknowledged that Osweiler's reputation "was a little bit different. He's not any of that. The guy has been outstanding in our building, and that's what's most important."

Jackson had Osweiler's back Wednesday when he was asked about being a coach who likes to run. Playing off Osweiler's "the proof is in the film" phrase from last week that caused a mini-internet stir, Jackson quipped, "Go look at my film."

Osweiler caused another stir in practice Wednesday when he fell to his knees after incidental contact after the snap in a team drill and came up limping. He lay on his back while a trainer examined and manipulated his left knee, but was soon back up with his helmet on and practicing his dropbacks.

A few minutes later, he gave a double thumbs-up to Jackson to signal he was good to go, and the coach sent him back into a 7-on-7 drill.

"I think I can say it this time -- he's fine," said Jackson, referring to saying last week that Corey Coleman was fine when it was announced Wednesday that he could be sidelined until training camp with an unspecified injury. "I think it was his thigh more so than the knee area."

Jackson was also a little skeptical at first about coaching a 6-8 player with a corresponding long delivery. But Osweiler has tightened that up under the guidance of Jackson and quarterbacks coach David Lee.

"It's really interesting standing behind him because he's so tall," said Jackson. "He's just looking on top of everybody and dropping balls down. I told him this yesterday -- I went back and watched a little bit of film of him from last year, and he looks much better right now. He's more compact. He's throwing the ball with a lot more velocity. He's doing a lot of good things."

Osweiler, the only QB on the roster who's won an NFL game, will also spend time working with Jackson's longtime associate and mechanics expert Tom House to further refine his mechanics. If Osweiler continues to improve, he'll keep gaining ground on Cody Kessler, who has first crack at the starting job.

If the season started tomorrow, Osweiler would probably have the edge over Kessler and rookie DeShone Kizer. He's currently second in the rotation behind Kessler, but the order can change as early as the mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

A lot will depend on how quickly Kizer comes along. If the Browns want to take their time with the No. 52 overall pick, they'll start the season with Kessler or Osweiler.

In the meantime, Osweiler has even raised Jackson's eyebrows with the ability to run the zone-read here and there.

"He might look long and gangly doing it, but he knows how to do it," said Jackson. "He's worked at it.

"Brock has been a pleasant surprise. ... He works hard at it every day. He's into it. I think he really enjoys being here. Coach Lee has done a great job with him. He's really meshed with the other quarterbacks. He has a good feel to him so who knows? Maybe he can do some of that stuff."

Jackson clarified that he meant 'gangly' in the most complimentary of ways.

"For a guy that is 6'8", he has pretty good hip flexibility. There are guys who are 6'8" who can't move. You guys did see him run down the field, so he can move. He's not just a statue. I do not want anybody to think that.

"He's just so tall. I haven't had a guy that tall before in my career. I think (Ravens QB) Joe Flacco (6-6) is the tallest guy I've ever been around that way. He's done a good job, and he can handle it and he can move around."

As for Kizer, who mostly went third in the rotation Wednesday ahead of Kevin Hogan, Jackson pumped the brakes on expectations.

"I'm going to put him out there from time to time in different situations," he said. "I need to find out more about him than maybe everybody else here. He's a young player who's learning how to play in the National Football League, having a ton thrown at him right now. I'm sure his head is spinning, but he's growing each and every day and he just has to keep working at it."

At this point, the same can be said of everyone in the QB room.

