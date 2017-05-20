Physicals for upcoming season this week

2017-18- 7th-9th graders should be at the school by 5:45pm

2017-18-10-12th grade students should arrive by 7pm

This evaluation noramally takes approximately 1hr.

Enter through the main entrance at the front of the HS building.

Every student planning to participate in athletics must have a current physical on file at the school.

Physicals cost $10

Packets will be passed out to students who are interested in participating on Thursday 5/17 please fill out all forms prior to arrival.

Edison Physicals held May 23

Edison High School is offering sports physicals for any Edison Middle School or High School student-athlete on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017. Cost is $15. Time blocks are from 5:00 - 7:30pm. Please email rmiller@edisonchargers.org or call 419-499-4652 x1022 to schedule a time for this day. Physical packets are available in the school offices.