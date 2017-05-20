Edison holding 26th Annual Edison Charger Golf Scramble

There will be over $1,000 in prizes. The coast for each player is $75 and includes 18 holes with a cart, a complimentary sleeve of golf balls and golf tees and 50 percent off of driving range privileges starting at 7 a.m.

There will be an optional skins game and putting contests. The entry fee also includes a steak dinner. There are prizes on every hole during the outing. Participants must be 18-years and older. No students are allowed to participate.

For details, contact Tom Jeffrey at 419-499-4652 or at tjeffrey@edisonchargers.org. Or contact Sharon Balcarcel at 419-366-5822 or email sunnygolfer1@yahoo.com.

New London Punt, Pass and Kick Info

NEW LONDON — Football Punt, Pass & Kickoff Challenge, hosted by The Revelation Retreat Games and sponsored by Battle Insurance Agency of Norwalk, will start at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 10 in the stadium. Entry forms are available at the high school athletic director’s office and the Reservoir Park office.