Edison holding open house

High school athletes and teams will be there to demonstrate all the different activities. There will be many games for the kids, can buy chances to win different baskets, 50/50 drawings, and many activities/fun for the family.

The Edison Community Facilities Team will provide food for the event.

For more information, contact Tom Jeffrey at 419-499- 4652 Ext. 1006 or tjeffrey@edisonchargers.org.

Raffle basket themes: Lottery tickets, Edison theme, Local Vendors, Fun for the Family, Ice Cream theme, and much more.

St. Paul holding youth football signups

There is a youth football signup/informational meeting for current Norwalk Catholic School 4th/5th grade students, who wish to play 5th/6th grade tackle football next school season. The meeting is Monday May 8th @ 5pm in the school cafeteria. If you are unable to attend or are in need of additional information please call Kevin Jaworski (419) 306-0701, Tom Baker (419) 668-6091 or John Livengood (419) 668-7755.

Western looking for Cheer Advisor

Western Reserve High School and the Western Reserve Roughriders are looking for a Cheerleading Advisor for the 2017-18 school year.

Any interested candidates should send a letter of interest and a resume to:

Athletic Director Ryan Falknor

3841 US Rte 20 East

Collins, OH 44826

Deadline for applicants is 5/8/17.

$5 Physicals at Norwalk

The Norwalk High School Athletic Department will be offering $5 physicals at Norwalk High School on Saturday, May 20th, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. It is open for all Norwalk High School and Middle school students who will be in grades 7-12 in the fall and who plan to play a sport next school year.

All physicals will be by appointment only and on a first come first serve basis. There will be no walk-ins. Students and parents must make an appointment in their athletic office. Current 7th & 8th graders make your appointment at the middle school. Current 9th, 10th, & 11th grade athletes should make their appointments at the high school athletic office.

Parents whose students are currently in 6th grade should call the high school athletic office for an appointment.

The $5 fee for the physical can be made when you make your appointment, or when you register for your physical on the day of the event. All proceeds will go towards athletic training supplies for Norwalk High School athletes for next year.

Please contact either the athletic department at Norwalk High School (419-660-6522) or Norwalk Middle School (419-668-8370)

In conjunction with the Norwalk High School Sports Physical Day the Athletic Department will also be hosting a Drive 4 UR School Event and garage sale. You can test-drive a Ford vehicle and help the Norwalk Athletic Department raise up to $8,000. The event sponsored by Don Tester Ford and will run from 7:00 am until 3:00 pm.

2017 Lady Truckers Basketball Camp

The District Championship coaching staff of the Norwalk Lady Truckers’ basketball program is holding a camp on June 1 and 2 for girls entering grades 3-8 in the 2017-18 school year.

Camp will be held at 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. for grades 3-5 and 10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m. for grades 6-8 on both days. Campers will report to the Norwalk High School gymnasium and receive instruction from the district championship winning coaching staff and players. The cost is $30 per camper.

Checks should be made payable to Norwalk City Schools Attn: Girls Basketball. Checks can be mailed to Brock Manlet, 350 Shady Lane Dr. Norwalk, OH 44857. The deadline to register is May 18 for a guaranteed t-shirt. If there are any questions, contact Brock Manlet at 419-577-6008.