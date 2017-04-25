Deshaun Watson: Draft Mitch Trubisky over me and 'live with the consequences'

"You're gonna have to live with the consequences that come with it. That's how I see it," Watson said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday.

"I try to stay in my lane. I try not to take the path. I respect Mitch and what he's done and all the hype he's getting, but at the same time, my result speaks for itself. I feel like I've accomplished everything that I could. I guess if that's who they're gonna roll with, so be it."

Sources have told cleveland.com that the Browns are still seriously considering drafting Trubisky, the Mentor, Ohio, native No. 1 overall. Although some say they still think Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett will be their No. 1 pick, the internal debate has occurred, with some in the front office preferring the quarterback and the coaching staff wanting Garrett.

In a perfect world, they'll end up with both, either by using the No. 12 pick to draft Trubisky or trading back up to get him.

Watson's remarks follow on the heels of the bold statement made by Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney when asked by cleveland.com at the Senior Bowl if the Browns should take Watson No. 1 overall.

"I'm just telling you if they pass on Deshaun Watson, they're passing on Michael Jordan," Swinney said. "I'm just telling you. I don't know what the heck I'm talking about. I'm just an old funky college coach. (But) Deshaun Watson is the best -- by a long shot."

He added, "It's an easy decision. He's a changer in every area, locker room, culture, free agency, fans, community. You name it, he changes everything."

Watson, widely regarded by many draft experts as the second-best quarterback in the draft behind Trubisky, cited winning as the thing that sets him apart -- including the thrilling victory over Alabama in the national championship game.

"Being 48-8 in high school and winning a state championship and then going to the collegiate level and being 33-3," Watson said NFL Scouting Combine, "so one thing that translates from college to the NFL is winners and I think, being a quarterback, that's the biggest thing being recognized, winning games. That's all I've been doing."

Trubisky, on the other hand, started only 13 games in college, going 8-5.

It's the biggest knock against him heading into the draft. He lost three of his last four games, to Duke, North Carolina State and Stanford, and went 11-of-20 in his victory over the Citadel. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, for one, admitted at the league meeting he's "bugged" by the 13 starts, and Jackson admitted that winning in college is important to him.

"Obviously the guy's got to be able to win and win consistently and elevate the play of their team," Jackson said in January. "That's what the real good ones across the league have done for years, and I think we'll be no different here. As we move forward and continue to build our team, we'll build it with a guy that has that kind of mindset."

The Browns have worked out all of the top four quarterbacks privately and have had all four in for visits, but are believed to have Trubisky No. 1 among them.

