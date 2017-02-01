Hale makes it official with Ashland

South Central senior Jason Hale made his official announcement signing his letter of intent to play football at Ashland University. He will major in Criminal Justice while playing defensive end for the Eagles.

“Ashland is 20 minutes from home and my dad is a sheriffs officer in Ashland and he is always in the area,” Hale said. “But ultimately, they gave me the best coast I could ask for and they are one of the best Division II football teams in the country. If you are going to go play, you might as well go play for the best. They were an easy decision because of that reason.”

Hale plans to play defensive end for the Eagles and may take care of some punting duties if he is asked.

“I remember in sixth grade I was put at defensive end and I have played there ever since,” Hale said. “It is all I know so I am excited to get out there and play at the next level.”

South Central coach Wayne Hinkle knows Hale was one in a million and believes he will succeed at the next level.

“He is a good one,” Hinkle said. “We built a lot around him this year. He did so much on both sides of the ball. Teams ran away from him so he took away half of the field for us every night. We needed a punter this year and he stepped in and punted for us. He will be tough to replace. I’m not sure if we can.

“His work ethic is unmatched. I watched him grow up not just as a coach but as a principal too and he started taking academics serious. But he is going to have to work. He is going to be young. For us, he was big and strong. He is going to have guys bigger and stronger so he will have to work hard to build himself up. I look for him to contribute down the road as he continues to grow.”

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333