For as long as they can remember, Norwalk High School seniors Trenten Morrow and Garrett Underwood have been on the gridiron, preparing themselves for the future.

Now the future is here. Morrow and Underwood will be making their commitment to Siena Heights University public next week, and the two friends just can’t hold in their excitement.

“I am beyond blessed to announce that I have officially committed to play football at Siena Heights University,” Morrow posted on Twitter earlier this week.

Underwood also expressed his enthusiasm through a tweet.

“Blessed to say I received my official offer from Siena Heights University and have committed to becoming a Saint,” he wrote.

But saying that this has been a work in progress for the duo would be an understatement. Morrow began playing football when we was seven years old. Underwood started at age eight.

MORROW

“They reached out to me and Garrett, told us to come up for a visit. We had our official visit last Tuesday and we just fell in love with the place from Day 1. They have a bunch of great academics and a bunch of great stats about the school. They told us that we could contribute right away if we attended. So from the second they said, we knew we had the opportunity to go play and we thought that was the best place for us.

I really feel like I can bring an aggressive mindset. Playing on the defensive side and focusing on one position in college, I’ll definitely be able to work on my skills and abilities to contribute and hopefully get on the national spectrum.

That definitely set me back a little bit. So I put in my head that this offseason, I’m going to work and strengthen up my injury and next year I’ll come in 100 percent. I want to give 110 percent every play and not worry about an injury or anything else — just go all out.

I’m excited to pursue it in college because that’s always been a dream of mine.

I always grew up watching Ohio State play and Michigan play and all those big schools. And then I realized that there’s only a small percentage of kids who get the privilege to play there. I don’t want to say I was disappointed, but I was upset when I realized that. But when Siena Heights reached out to me and they said I could go play, I saw that as an opportunity to be the best I can be there.

I played defense in high school, so I’ll have a little bit of an edge. I’m excited because I want to hit somebody every play, just being able to focus on that will be great. I also played quarterback in high school, so I’ll be able to understand what the offenses are doing a little bit better.

I want to go there and major in education and minor in sports management. After that I want to get a job around here or somewhere down south.

I’m able to focus on my speed, agility and everything else. I’m also able to get in the weight room and work on my upper body. Track is just a way for me to increase speed and get an edge on guys who aren’t running every day.

Coach Mac did a good job this year from going to a 2-8 season to a 6-4 season. We definitely thought we should’ve made playoffs, but it was a great year. I really feel like this program, ever since we started getting more in the winning column, this program is going to be on the rise for the next couple years.

It’s really excited knowing that he’s one of my best friends and it’s something I never dreamed about because I didn’t think it’d be possible. Now that we’re going to do that, I’m excited to see what we can bring to the table and helps this program. It’s definitely going to be awesome. That’s the least to say.”