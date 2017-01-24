Bengals player Adam Jones tells cop 'I hope you die'

Jones, 33, was arrested Jan. 3 in downtown Cincinnati on charges of disorderly conduct and assault. He later was charged with a felony for spitting on a nurse at the county jail intake department.

Jones' attorneys from Fessler, Schneider & Grimme, LLP, issued the following statement:

"Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January. Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law-enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis. As it relates to the allegations, and upon advice of counsel, Mr. Jones will not be commenting upon legal proceedings at this time. Mr. Jones is committed to the process of counseling and anger management, in order to ensure that such situations never occur in the future. Adam loves Cincinnati and considers it home. He sincerely apologize to the officers, the Cincinnati Bengals organization and all the fans in Cincinnati."

The Bengals later released the following statement:

"We are extremely disappointed with Adam's behavior. The behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players. The Club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology, however, we also offer an apology to the public and to our loyal fans."

