OHSAA football officiating classes start Feb. 8

The class will meet on Wednesday evenings starting February 8th and ending March 29th.

Successful candidates will receive their permit to officiate the 2017 football season.

Classes will be held at Sandusky High School room 301 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

Those who are interested should contact Greg Bartemes at 419-366-2532 / email semetrab@hotmail.com or Lee Paden at 440-320-3317 / email oil_lee@hotmail.com.

The cost of the class is $65 and you will be required to enroll and pay for the class prior to February 8th.