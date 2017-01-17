With Browns, some things never change

Don't say the Browns never did anything for you.

If you are a Cleveland sports fan in these high times, they are your one civic mooring to reality.

Humility is important, as is remembering the less fortunate. Like Yankees or Warriors fans.

Earlier this month, fresh off a 1-15 season, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam assured reporters the franchise planned to stay the course with coach Hue Jackson and his staff.

Which only made sense, given the organization's full-blown rebuild and stated commitment to continuity. Anyone paying attention knew a team built to lose -- its roster stocked with 28 first-year or second-year players -- would do just that. (We're still not sure which indignity was greater for San Diego: losing to the Browns or losing its franchise.)

But with the most impetuous owner in sports -- a man who has employed four coaches, four general managers, and three presidents/CEOs in four years -- you never knew. So Haslam's words were welcome.

"We have the right people in place," he said. "I could not be more pleased with the job that Hue and his staff are doing."

We should have known better.

Translation: Where's the broom?

If it wasn't quite the usual annual housecleaning, last week's mass upheaval -- including a half dozen firings -- was hardly assuring. Jackson axed most of his defensive staff and his top offensive deputy, Pep Hamilton, jumped ship to become a position coach at Michigan.

Most puzzling, a year after embracing the 3-4 defense -- and allegedly building the roster to suit that scheme -- Jackson decided that, you know, maybe a 4-3 would be better. Out is coordinator Ray Horton and in is Gregg "Kill the Head" Williams, best known as the ringleader of the New Orleans Saints' bounty scandal. (He was suspended by the NFL for the 2012 season.)

Who knows what all of this means?

I liked the hire of Jackson, along with the Browns' start-from-scratch teardown rather than continuing to settle for the purgatory of four-win and five-win seasons on the path to nowhere. Maybe Jackson knows just what he's doing and, given a year to appraise a staff he rushed together in January 2016, made the needed moves. Maybe Williams proves a good addition.

But the turnover suggests the first tinges of impatience with a process that -- if done right -- will require a lot of it.

In Cleveland, the only constant is change. And never the kind you can believe in.

--Speaking of exoduses, NASCAR star Carl Edwards' stunning retirement announcement last week continued a flight of top drivers from racing's top circuit.

In the past year, Edwards, Jeff Gordon, and Tony Stewart have all hung up their helmets, and the most popular racer of them all -- Dale Earnhardt, Jr. -- could soon join them amid enduring concussion concerns.

Team owner Joe Gibbs compared the 37-year-old Edwards' retirement in his prime to that of former Lions running back Barry Sanders. We won't go that far, but for a declining sport reliant in big part on star power, the departures are no small thing.

Closer to home, they mean new Michigan International Speedway president Rick Brenner faces a greater challenge to keep fans coming out.

"There's a lot of reasons to be optimistic and excited, too," he said Friday. "Is that really any different than Babe Ruth doesn't play baseball and Derek Jeter isn't the shortstop of the Yankees anymore? Denny McLain's not pitching for the Tigers anymore. At the end of the day, the drivers change over time."

--To follow up on our column questioning the future of the Ohio State basketball program -- good, inspired win Sunday, by the way -- a few coaching names to consider: Sean and Archie Miller.

If the Buckeyes' decline continues beyond this season and Thad Matta steps aside, the first call should be to Arizona's Sean Miller, the former Xavier coach and Miami (Ohio) assistant who has elevated the Wildcats into one of the nation's top programs. Make him tell you no.

A more logical candidate is Miller's younger brother, Archie. A former Ohio State assistant, the 38-year-old Dayton coach has led the Flyers to the NCAA tourney in each of the past three seasons, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2014.

Contact David Briggs at: dbriggs@theblade.com, 419-724-6084 or on Twitter @DBriggsBlade.

___

(c)2017 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.