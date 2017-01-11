Deshaun Watson gives Browns something to chew on

In the world of Cleveland Browns draft calculations, it must now be asked: Do 31-0 (Ohio State) plus 35-31 (Alabama) equal No. 1 overall?

Quarterback Deshaun Watson reopened the discussion after leading Clemson to landmark wins on the big stage of college football's final four. Alabama coach Nick Saban calls Watson "the best player in college football since Cam Newton." Watson threw for 825 yards and eight touchdowns in two national championship games against Saban's Crimson Tide.

Monday night's thriller against Alabama left Clemson with a two-year record of 28-2 behind Watson.

His only loss in the 2015 season was 45-40 to Alabama in the national title game. He headed into Clemson's 2016 season as a strong candidate to be the top pick of the 2017 draft. His stock dropped partly based on two games, a low-scoring win at unranked Auburn in which he struggled, and a home loss to Pitt in which he threw three interceptions.

On New Year's Eve, he helped Clemson blow out Ohio State in the national semifinals. As Monday lapsed into the wee hours Tuesday, he led a game-winning drive ending with a touchdown pass with one second left.

Watson threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD. Afterward, he announced he will forego his last year of college eligibility. He enters a draft in which the Browns have picks at No. 1, No. 12 and No. 32 overall.

Cleveland's options are many, including taking a defensive star at No. 1 and trading up from No. 12 to get a quarterback.

Hue Jackson isn't tipping his hand on which quarterback he prefers from among the three analysts rank as this draft's best, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, Watson and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer.

Jackson is capable of a surprise. Plenty of Browns fans were caught off guard last spring when his Browns spent a third-round pick on Cody Kessler, with Dak Prescott, among others, still available.

Trubisky made a splash the morning of the Clemson-Alabama game by declaring himself eligible for the draft. The former Mentor star is on record saying he wants to play in Cleveland.

Watson made his splash later in the day.

Watson, 21, grew up in Georgia. During his high school career with the Gainesville Red Elephants, he accounted for 218 touchdowns and passed for 13,077 yards. That is about 4,000 more yards than Trubisky amssed in setting a Greater Cleveland record.

Watson turned down offers from, among many others, Ohio State and Alabama in choosing Clemson. He became Clemson's starter as a third-year sophomore in 2015, when Clemson entered the ACC chammpionship game with a 12-0 record, facing Trubisky's team, North Carolina. Trubisky was backing up Marquise Williams, although he did throw one pass in a 45-27 loss to Watson's Tigers.

Trubisky's and Watson's teams did not collide in 2016, when Trubisky's draft stock climbed. North Carolina was an up-and-down team that finished at 8-5.

Watson has been a major star for two years. He placed third behind running backs Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey in a tight race for the 2015 Heisman Trophy. He was second to Louisville's Lamar Jackson in the 2016 voting.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney used the occasion of beating Alabama to scold Heisman voters.

"Deshaun didn't lose out on the Heisman," Swinney said. "The Heisman lost out on him."

Before the 2016 season, Saban raved about Watson, saying, "I don't care who we start at quarterback. He ain't going to be that good."

The Browns have an important new piece of evidence to consider in projecting how good Watson will be in the NFL.

