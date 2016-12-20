Joe Thomas hosts children from City of Cleveland recreation centers to “Shop with a Pro” at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Cleveland Browns players

Kids from City of Cleveland recreation centers

DICK’s Sporting Goods

*WHEN: 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

WHERE: DICK’S Sporting Goods

200 Great Northern Boulevard

North Olmsted, Ohio 44070

WHAT: OL Joe Thomas will host select children from City of Cleveland recreation centers to “Shop with a Pro” at DICK’S Sporting Goods on Tuesday as part of a continued effort to lift spirits throughout the holiday season. Thomas, who will be joined by his teammates to #give10 through the Browns First and Ten campaign, will help 30 kids purchase holiday presents, with each child receiving $200 to spend on themselves, family and friends. Each child will also receive a new pair of shoes.

The holiday shopping spree is made possible through the generosity of Thomas and DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation.

Arby’s, a Browns partner, will also donate food for the event.

The Browns are continuing their commitment to #give10 throughout the offseason after engaging the community throughout the season each Tuesday on the players’ day off. Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team’s new community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual’s city across the globe, as well as the franchise’s local community.

For more information, visit ClevelandBrowns.com/community.

*Time and players subject to change