Turner leads turnaround at EMU, like Norwalk

When Breck Turner announced he had committed to Eastern Michigan — he was headed to football Siberia. The Eagles were in the midst of 20 straight losing seasons when the 2015 Norwalk graduate arrived, playing in front of sparse crowds in a small city.

As the running back watched during his redshirt season a year ago, the Eagles went 1-11 — capping a four-year stretch that resulted in a 7-41 record. In fact, just eight months ago, the EMU faculty union and student government released a report calling for the school to drop football and switch conferences.

“That speculation kind of fueled the fire,” Turner said. “That just made us want to prove everyone wrong. We knew we had the right pieces at the right time.”

This week, Turner and the Eagles will be playing in a bowl game in the tropical climate of the Bahamas. EMU (7-5) plays Old Dominion (9-3) in the Bahamas Bowl with a chance for eight wins in one of the more stunning one-year turnarounds in recent FBS history.

The Eagles’ only other bowl appearance came in the former California Bowl — now the Las Vegas Bowl — in 1987, a 30-27 win over San Jose State.

Football Siberia? Not hardly.

“One of the reasons I wanted to come here was our new head coach (Chris Creighton),” Turner said of the third-year coach of the Eagles. “He made me believe in the process and what he wanted to do.

“Our recruiting class was a tight fit, guys I really connected with on my official visit that I didn’t necessarily do at other schools,” he added. “We really thought we could help change the program. It’s been a crazy experience.”

Familiar turnaround

Growing up in Norwalk, Turner heard the same comments about the Truckers’ football program. From 1978-2010, Norwalk never finished with a winning season — which included a stretch of five wins in six seasons.

But Turner’s freshman year, the Truckers won seven games to snap the losing season skid. As a starter in 2012 as a sophomore, he ran for 977 yards and 14 TDs as Norwalk again went 7-3.

In 2013, he exploded for 1,910 yards and 33 TDs as the Truckers went 9-1 and reached the playoffs for the first time in 39 years — where they lost a crushing double-overtime loss at Northern Ohio League foe Tiffin Columbian.

But as a senior in 2014, Turner solidified himself as a three-star recruit and one of the best players in Ohio. He ran for 2,795 yards and 32 TDs as the Truckers went 10-0 for the first time in program history and won the NOL for just the third time. They hosted a playoff game for the first and only time, and with a 42-34 win over Perkins, won their only playoff game in the last 40-plus years.

He was also a finalist for the Associated Press Mr. Football award while earning Div. III All-Ohio Offensive Player of the Year honors.

“I saw Coach Creighton’s vision here, and wanted to help change the program like a lot of us did back home at Norwalk,” Turner said. “I really thought I could make an impact and help out.

“We’ve shown everyone what we can be made of when it all comes together,” he added. “Just a great experience this season, and we’re certainly excited to go to the Bahamas.”

Small setback

This season, Turner was steadily increasing his production after an early season-ending injury to Eastern’s starting running back, Shaq Vann.

The redshirt freshman ran the ball 69 times for 369 yards and 4 TDs in nine-plus regular season games for the Eagles. That included a 50-yard TD run against Wyoming (8-5) — which is in the Poinsettia Bowl — and a 107 yards and a TD in a 28-25 win at Bowling Green on Oct. 1.

On Oct. 22 at Western Michigan (13-0) — the unbeaten Mid-American Conference champions which faces Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl — Turner ran the ball 17 times for 86 yards in a competitive 45-31 loss.

But the following week against Miami University, he was injured in the first quarter after taking a hit from a linebacker in his lower back.

“It ended up being a really bad bone bruise, but there was a lot of fluid in there,” Turner said. “So if I got hit there again if I came back too soon, there was risk of internal bleeding and I had to sit out two weeks.”

In the regular season finale, a 26-21 win over Central Michigan on Nov. 22, Turner was worked back into game time but played sparingly.

“For the bowl game, I’m 100 percent healthy,” he said. “It’s the first time out of the country for a lot of us. We were really excited to be bowl eligible, but we get to go to the Bahamas? It’s going to be a great experience, and once that not many get to do with this kind of privilege involved.”

Moving forward

After Vann’s injury, Turner saw carries behind Ian Eriksen (741 yards, 9 TDs). Both Vann and Eriksen are a year ahead of Turner — making for a nice problem to have for the Eagles moving forward.

“I thought the season was going pretty well for me before the injury,” Turner said. “It helped the coaches looked towards me a little bit after Shaq went down, but I expect myself to be able to show what I’m able to do.”

Turner said the potential for a crowded backfield the next two years will provide more motivation.

“Right now, I’m excited with where I’m at and that I was able to show the coaches what I was able to do, that I could play at this level,” he said. “It’s a lot more motivation to work harder in the offseason to better myself and keep showing them that I can play.

“We have a really good group of running backs — and any one of us could be in there and do spectacular things,” Turner added. “It’s going to be a grind, a challenge for playing time, but not just for me, but for everybody.”