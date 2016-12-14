How John Glenn helped pull the Browns from oblivion

It was the man as much as the mission that made John Glenn one of history's most beloved Americans. The quiet, joyful courage in his words and his face said, "This could be a one-way trip, but let's ride."

The love lasted, especially in Glenn's native Ohio, where his body will lie in state at the capitol this week. The love was evident during tributes paid at home games of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

A moment of silence was asked. People couldn't help themselves. They applauded and cheered first.

Some Browns fans remember how Glenn tried to be the franchise's hero.

By 1995, the former New Concord High School football player had represented Ohio as a U.S. Senator for 21 years. It had been 33 years since Friendship 7 lifted him off a Cape Canaveral launchpad to meet the stars.

On Nov. 7, 1995, Art Modell confirmed reports he was moving the Browns to Baltimore. Glenn blew up.

The space legend used his position to introduce the Sports Fans Rights Act.

With Senate President Al Gore presiding, Glenn was given the floor on Dec. 1, 1995, less than a month after Cleveland got sucker-punched.

"I can't think of any football team, or any sports team for that matter, that has enjoyed more loyal and fervent support from its community than the Cleveland Browns," Glenn said. "Over 70,000 fans regularly pack Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

"At our committee hearing yesterday, the chairman, Senator (Strom) Thurmond, said 800 people from South Carolina meet every time there's a Cleveland game.

"I told him then I hadn't been aware that we have a satellite Dawg Pound in his home state.

"But that I relate that only to indicate the loyalty of Cleveland fans all over the country."

That was Glenn's prelude for declaring the Browns must be saved.

"This move cannot be occasioned or cannot take place," he said. "With this legislation, we say to fans in Cleveland across the country, football is made in America and played in America. It should be operated fairly in America, also.

"We're at a crossroads in professional sports. I think this legislation will take us down the right path from that crossroads. And we just say for all of you outside of Cleveland who may be listening, it happened to us in Ohio, in Cleveland.

"It could happen to you."

Glenn told Joe Biden, Bob Dole, Ted Kennedy and the rest of the Senate that the NFL was awash with rumors of moves.

"The Houston Oilers considered going to a nice field in Florida," he said. "The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rumored to be moving to Orlando. The Chicago Bears are considering a move over the border to Gary, Indiana.

"It's reported that the Buccaneers will end up in Cleveland with the Browns' name. The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals are asking about relocating to Los Angeles."

Glenn said the Senate needed to be careful about interfering in private business. He conceded the right of the NFL to move franchises under fair terms, in which relocations should be subject to league approval.

He saw no fairness in what had just been done to Browns fans. Modell never told the public that he might move the team if certain conditions weren't met. He saw Modell's assertion that he "had no choice" as ludicrous.

"Our legislation would require teams to give communities at least six months notice before a relocation could occur," Glenn said. "This would allow communities the opportunity to put together bona fide offers to purchase the team or induce it to stay.

"The sports league would be required to take these efforts into consideration. It would require a hearing so that people like Mayor Mike White in Cleveland and Art Modell could sit down together with Cleveland and the nation watching."

The Sports Fans Rights Act didn't make it into law. Ten weeks after Glenn spoke on the Senate floor, though, NFL owners approved Modell's move to Baltimore in exchange for allowing a team that would land in Cleveland in 1999 to carry the Browns' name and history.

It can be argued that John Glenn's voice helped raise the Browns from the dead.

What it would take for the team to get off the ground is one of those questions that floats through the cosmos beyond rocket science.

