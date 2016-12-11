Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson wins 2016 Heisman Trophy

Jackson, a sophomore, beat out fellow finalists Deshaun Watson of Clemson, Jabrill Peppers of Michigan and teammates Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook of Oklahoma. The Boynton Beach, Fla., native is Louisville's first Heisman winner, and at 19 is the youngest winner in the award's history.

Jackson won with 2,144 poll points, with Watson (1,524) second after finishing third last year. Mayfield (361) was third, followed by Westbrook (209) and Peppers (208).

Jackson received 526 first-place votes, 79.5 percent of the total, which was the sixth-highest percentage in history. Ohio State's Troy Smith won with a record 91.6 percent of first-place votes in 2006.

Among non-finalists, Washington quarterback Jake Browning was sixth, followed by Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, Texas running back D'Onta Foreman and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey. Florida State running back Dalvin Cook and San Diego State Donnel Pumphrey tied for 10th.

Watson received 269 first-place votes, while Mayfield received 26. Allen received 17 first-place votes, the fourth-highest total.

Jackson has completed 220 of 382 passes for 3,390 yards and 30 touchdowns with 9 interceptions for Louisville this season. He has added 1,538 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing.

Here's video of Jackson's acceptance speech:

