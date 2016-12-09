Elflein & Hooker Named 1st-Team Walter Camp All-Americans

— Senior captain Pat Elflein, from Pickerington North (Ohio) High School, was named the first-team All-America center by Walter Camp, his third such honor this year after receiving first-team honors yesterday by The Sporting News and earlier today by USA Today.

— Junior safety Malik Hooker, who is fifth nationally in interceptions with six and who led the nation with three interceptions returned for touchdowns, was also selected to the Walter Camp first-team. Hooker is from New Castle (Pa.) High School. He, too, has made three All-America teams this fall.

Three Buckeyes were named to the Walter Camp second All-America team as well: junior offensive guard Billy Price, already a 40-game starter along the line, junior linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who leads the Buckeyes in tackles for a second consecutive season, and senior punter Cameron Johnston, one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award. Price and McMillan are each named second-team All-Americans for a second time this year. McMillan and Johnston also were named to the USA Today second-team.

2016 Ohio State All-Americans

First-Team

Sr. OC Pat Elflein – Walter Camp, USA Today, The Sporting News

So. SAF Malik Hooker – Walter Camp, USA Today, The Sporting News

Jr. H-Back Curtis Samuel – The Sporting News

Second-Team

Jr. OG Billy Price – Walter Camp, The Sporting News

Jr. LB Raekwon McMillan – Walter Camp, USA Today, The Sporting News

Sr. P Cameron Johnston – Walter Camp, USA Today, The Sporting News