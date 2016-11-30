Edison's Stoll named Div. V Offensive Player of the Year

On Wednesday, the junior running back was named the All-Ohio Division V Offensive Player of the Year.

“He’s had an incredible year,” Charger football coach Jim Hall said. “He shattered the school rushing record. He was close to 1,900 and some odd yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. He’s just got great vision and speed.”

To be exact, Stoll tallied 1,920 yards on 237 carries, averaging 8.1 yards per rush. He also had nine catches for 99 yards and four scores, while recorded two pick-sixes on defense for a total of 222 points, which is also a school record.

But Stoll wasn’t the only Charger to be awarded.

Seniors Bryce Ostheimer, wide receiver, and Nick Frederick, lineman, also made the All-Ohio Div. V first team. Linebacker Dalton Burns also earned honorable mention.

“To have that just always shows a reflection on how the team did overall. With the success of the program the last couple years, those players are able to get the recognition that is deserved,” Hall said.