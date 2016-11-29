Raekwon McMillan Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

McMillan, a junior captain from Hinesville, Ga., and Liberty County High School, led the Buckeyes with a career-high tying 16 tackles, including a half-TFL for a loss of one-yard. He also had a quarterback hurry and pass deflection of a Wilton Speight pass in the end zone that Malik Hooker intercepted and returned 16 yards for Ohio State’s first touchdown of the game.

All three of Ohio State’s linebackers had career tackling days in the victory. Sophomore Jerome Baker set a personal-best with 15 stops and Chris Worley did the same with 11, giving the talented trio 42 total tackles for the game.

McMillan and Baker are each semifinalists for the Butkus Award. McMillan is also a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Ohio State’s defense ranks 4th nationally in total defense, 1st in passing efficiency defense, 4th in scoring defense and 15th in rushing defense.