Taylor's AZ squad denied state title

Centennial is coached by longtime area football and baseball coach Dick Taylor.

Williams Field was the DIV 3A runner-up in 2014. The Black Hawks came into the championship game off an impressive 37-12 win in their semi-final game last Friday night.

Williams Field put together two scoring drives in the second quarter to lead 14-3 at halftime. Centennial’s defense held their opponents out of the end zone in the second half but their usually-potent offense, one led by all-state running-back Zidone Thomas who scored five times in the semi-final game last week, was also held in check.

Centennial easily won the statistics battle but also made the most mistakes, a trait unnatural for a Taylor-coached team.

Four Centennial drives into Williams Field territory in the second quarter alone led to just three points, a 28 yard field goal by highly-recruited kicker Xavier Rojas. This was after the Coyotes used 13 plays to drive 69 yards to the 11. It still was a 3-0 lead at this point, however.

Field took the lead, however, on the first play of the second period, a one-yard plunge.

Centennial would fumble away two chances to score later in the period.

The key play of the game came late in the second when a Field fumble recovery ended up in two defensive players hands. The first tried to run with the ball, only to fumble it and have it scooped up by a teammate, Tre Bugg, the latter racing 65 yards for the score to make it 14-3.

“It’s hard to swallow a loss after a wacky play like that one. Credit Williams Field, however, in making the play when it had to.

“We played hard the entire game but not smart, losing the turnover battle three to two and total penalties, 14 to seven. It was the wrong time to have a game like this one,” Taylor admitted.

The last of those negative plays came late in the fourth quarter when a defensive back picked off a Centennial pass in the back of the end zone, thwarting what would be Centennial’s final possession.

Centennial was elevated into the large-school division last season; a move not unexpected as the Coyotes were having their way in DIV 2A and Arizona reserves the right to move dominating teams up. They had won a title in 2014 and three in a row at one stretch in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Seeded No. 5 in this fall’s post season playoff, Taylor’s club, after a two-point loss in their first game of the season and then running the table the rest of the regular season, won 34-23 and 31-21 in the first two rounds of the playoff and then shocked Desert Ridge, 28-6, in the semi’s, the team that beat them in their season opener.