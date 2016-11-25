Scientists use earthquake tools to watch football fans rock the Horseshoe

But Ohio seismologists will be monitoring a series of surefire temblors Saturday when Buckeyes fans shake the Horseshoe during the Ohio State-Michigan football game.

Nerds and jocks joined forces this fall as a team of researchers have measured the seismic energy generated by stomping, bouncing crowds in Ohio Stadium.

"(Administrators) are always looking for any way to make a connection between academics and the athletics department," said Wendy Panero, an associate professor of earth sciences at Ohio State. "This just sort of fell in their lap. It brings science to where the public is."

Panero and the rest of the team of seismologists from Ohio State, Miami University and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources expect the "fanquake" project to span many seasons and become a regular feature of weekend games.

To measure fan motion, the researchers installed two sets of seismometers at opposite ends of Ohio Stadium, in the student section and near the giant flagpole. They've recorded bleacher vibrations at four home games so far.

Originally, researchers expected that touchdowns and interceptions would spur the most frenetic fan response. But they found fanquakes are most energetic when the entire crowd jumps up and down in sync with the beat of marching band performances or the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" piped over the loudspeakers.

"If you add in the music, it takes it to a whole other level," said Mike Brudzinski, a professor of geology and environmental earth science at Miami University. "They're actually dance-quakes."

So far, the largest quake occurred during the Nov. 5 game against Nebraska, when Curtis Samuel caught a 75-yard touchdown pass in the second half.

The crowd of more than 108,000 generated a 5.2 on the fanquake scale, which is about the same amount of energy that a similar magnitude earthquake would release about 6 miles below ground. Of course, a fanquake lasts for up to several minutes and doesn't pack the same punch of a natural earthquake.

"When you put 110,000 people in a stadium, there's a definite impact," Brudzinski said.

The professors plan to incorporate fanquake project results into their teaching courses.

OSU earth sciences professor Ann Cook said her undergraduate students often miss a final exam question about Ohio earthquakes.

And when Panero asks her classes how many students have experienced earthquakes, only a few hands go up. But almost all have attended a Buckeye game.

"It's hard for students to wrap their heads around," Panero said. "This is going to be a physical demonstration of something they've actually experienced."

Future classes could include how stadium shape, student section density and even bleacher incline might affect game-day vibrations.

"That was a new rub for this project: not just recording it, but teaching it," said Derek Sawyer, an assistant professor of earth sciences at Ohio State and the project's leader. "A lot of our job is about creative ways of inspiring students."

The Ohio Seismic Network has measured hundreds of earthquakes statewide since its 1999 launch, said ODNR seismologist Jeff Fox.

"It's not a state that has a lot of seismic activity, but it's not rare," he said.

More than 2,300 miles away, seismologists have been monitoring Seattle Seahawks football games since 2011.

But the Ohio fanquake research is the first of its kind in a college stadium.

"Ohio is the leader on a project like this," said Brudzinski, who studied at the University of Wisconsin, where students rattle Camp Randall Stadium to the tune of "Jump Around."

"Other places will probably want to compete," he said.

Sawyer said he envisions a friendly arms race across the Big Ten to battle each other using a (mostly) impartial measure of school spirit.

The team plans to develop real-time software to provide instant feedback during games -- similar to decibel-level measures that encourage fan to scream louder. This weekend, Brudzinski said he hopes to analyze the data quickly enough to contribute to the post-game buzz.

"We knew there was a likelihood that this could be a really big game," he said. "It probably wouldn't hurt if the fans go nuts in the fourth quarter -- we'll be there to catch it."

