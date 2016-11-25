Edison faces familiar foe in state semis

The orange and blue crew are taking their state semifinal rematch with Canton Central Catholic as if it was just another week and the Crusaders didn’t rip the hearts out of the Edison faithful last season. The Chargers are just going about their business in search of a state title game berth no matter who stands in the way.

But what awaits Edison in Strongsville on Saturday night is a team that ended the Chargers’ magical run a season ago. Saturday night will be a rematch of last season’s Division V state semifinal game where the Crusaders hit a 47-yard, walk-off field goal to punch their ticket to the state finals and send Edison home with a ‘what-if’ state of mind.

But 2016 is a new year even if the same two teams will face off for a trip to Columbus and the fact the Chargers had a chance to avenge last season’s loss to Canton wasn’t on the radar in Milan.

“It wasn’t even on our mind,” Edison coach Jim Hall admitted. “At this point, you just try to win and advance. You are not worried about who you will play the next game; you just worry about the game you are in. It is neat and it is a good story, but we are just focusing on winning the game no matter who we are playing. The kids talk about how cool it is, but it is a new game, different team and different preparation.”

After the Chargers put together a historic season in 2015, many seniors departed the program including a fullback, two halfbacks, both split ends and a quarterback. That would be enough to set a program back a couple of years, but for Edison, all the Chargers did was put up a 12-1 season with a chance to play for a trip to the state championship game.

The biggest factor to Edison’s success the season has been the emergence of quarterback Braden Ehrhardt and fullback Same Stoll.

Ehrhardt enters Saturday’s contest with 790 passing yards and eight touchdowns. But his knowledge of Halls triple-option offense helped him succeed in the position becoming Edison’s first quarterback ever to rush for more that 1,000 yards in a season as he racked up 1,089 yards with 18 scores.

“Braden stepped into that role because of an injury,” Hall said. “He had been doing it for four years so he knew the offense and knew how to play the position so the only thing that he needed was the reps necessary to play the game and play at the level he has been playing at; it has been impressive.”

Stoll has been a do-it-all player for Hall and the Chargers earning Division V District 6 Offensive Player of the Year honors during his senior campaign. It was something Hall definitely expected from his playmaker as a guy who had grown up in the Edison football system.

“We knew Sam Stoll coming back was a talented runner,” Hall said. “We just knew we had weapons and capability to be successful, but we also had the system. These guys know the system like the back of their hand. They have confidence in it. Plus it helps when you have a great offensive line.”

The system has produced back-to-back trips to the state semifinals after the school won its first regional title in program history last season. Hall, a 16-year coaching veteran, is seeing the fruits of his labor in building a program and implementing a successful system, but he admits, nothing would have ever happened if it had not been for his players.

“It takes a while to build a successful program and for our kids to take ownership in it,” Hall said. “You want to develop your youth programs and want them to see the success the older guys are having so it generates some excitement. The community in Berlin Heights and Milan both had great football traditions before Edison became a combination of the two districts. Our guys buy into the program. We have good athletes and first and foremost, we have great kids who are coachable and come from great families.”

As the Chargers get ready to lace up their cleats for a rematch, Hall knows there are just a few X-factors heading into Saturday night’s matchup with Canton C.C. in the state semifinal game that kicks off at 7 p.m. at Strongsville High School’s Pat Catan Stadium.

“Us being able to establish our run game and put together drives,” Hall said. “It is very hard to drive the ball against Canton as they are very good defensively. It is hard to sustain drives and it will be tough to be patient enough to just take our three or four yards until we can hit something big.

“Defensively, their quarterback is a very good run threat and they just keep getting better and better. They are bringing back some new guys like us so there are some similarities there. But the big thing will be to limit their quarterback and whatever they come back with after that, we have to be ready for.”

If revenge is a dish better served cold, the Chargers are hoping to hand the Crusaders a big, frozen L and take the 2016 season to Columbus for a chance to gain immortality.

